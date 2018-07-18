https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/texas/article/Enterprise-Products-Partners-plans-offshore-13084852.php
Enterprise Products Partners plans offshore terminal in Gulf
HOUSTON (AP) — Enterprise Products Partners plans to build an offshore terminal in the Gulf of Mexico to accommodate bigger ships for exporting crude oil to Europe and Asia.
The Houston-based provider of midstream energy services on Tuesday announced the plan for about 80 miles of crude-hauling pipelines from Texas to the terminal in the deeper Gulf waters.
A company statement says the terminal would be capable of fully loading so-called very large crude carriers, known as VLCCs, with capacities of about 2 million barrels. Such vessels are limited on fully loading at major Texas ports due to water depths.
Enterprise Products officials say the offshore terminal would require regulatory permits.
