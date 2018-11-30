Electronic fishery monitoring gets big boost in US

BOSTON (AP) — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and a pair of foundations are funding a suite of projects around the country designed to improve electronic fisheries monitoring.

Fisheries in the U.S. are subject to monitoring to help inform future rules. Some in fisheries and government have advocated for more electronic monitoring, as opposed to monitoring by humans, to make data collection more efficient.

The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, the Kingfisher Foundation and the NOAA say 15 new fisheries conservation grants totaling nearly $3.8 million have been awarded. Grantees provided more than $5 million in matching funds.

The projects are slated for New England, Alaska, the Gulf of Mexico and elsewhere. The largest grant is a nearly $570,000 award to the Cape Cod Fishermen's Alliance to grow electronic monitoring in New England's groundfishery.