El Paso Electric eyes new $143M generator, more solar power

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — El Paso Electric has announced plans to add a $143 million power generator and introduce more solar power by 2023.

The El Paso Times reports the company recently disclosed the planned power generator will be located at its Northeast El Paso power plant. The company also said it will add its first battery storage for solar power within the next four years.

El Paso Electric is in negotiations with an unspecified number of companies for the power expansion, which is the result of the company's June 2017 request for power-generation proposals.

The utility provides power to more than 420,000 customers in West Texas and southern New Mexico.

Company studies show the electric utility will need more power generation by 2023 to replace three aging gas-powered generating units.