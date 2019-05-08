El Paso Electric: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

EL PASO, Texas (AP) _ El Paso Electric Co. (EE) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $6.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the El Paso, Texas-based company said it had net income of 15 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 17 cents per share.

The utility posted revenue of $174.4 million in the period.

El Paso Electric expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.10 to $2.45 per share.

El Paso Electric shares have risen 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen almost 10% in the last 12 months.

