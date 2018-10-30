Eagle Materials: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $72.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of $1.53.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.68 per share.

The maker of gypsum wallboard and cement posted revenue of $381.5 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $405.1 million.

Eagle Materials shares have fallen 42 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 39 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EXP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EXP