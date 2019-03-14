EP Energy: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ EP Energy Corp. (EPE) on Thursday reported a loss of $919 million in its fourth quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of $3.70 per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were 13 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 13 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $479 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $289.1 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $1 billion, or $4.05 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.24 billion.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit 57 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.74.

