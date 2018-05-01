Photo: Cody Duty, Staff / HCHRON
FILE - Officials at the U.S. Attorney's Office discuss the Aryan Brotherhood in Houston, Texas on Nov. 9, 2012. Monday, federal authorities announced they had arrested 57 people involved with white supremacist gangs in Texas.
The latest gang threat assessment report
We've compiled 14 of those maps from the DPS report, along with their descriptions of each gang.
"Tango Blast and its associated cliques are located in most metropolitan areas across Texas. Tango Blast first established as a self-protection group against more structured prison gangs, such as the TMM and Texas Syndicate. Tangos have since grown exponentially and continue to boast the highest membership numbers among Texas prison gangs. Their rapid evolution, high level of criminal activity, propensity for violence, and relationships with Mexican cartels positions Tangos as the most significant gang threat to Texas."
"The Latin Kings is a violent street gang originating from Chicago, Illinois, in the early 1960s. Originally created to overcome racial prejudice, the gang soon became and continues to be a criminal force. The gang migrated into Texas shortly after its creation and began to open local chapters. Due to its interstate structure and criminal growth, Latin Kings is a continuous threat to the State of Texas."
"The TMM formed within the Texas prison system in 1984 as a means for inmates to protect themselves from the Texas Syndicate. They have since grown into one of the most dominant and disciplined gangs in Texas. Despite continuous law enforcement targeting, the TMM has upheld its membership size, commitment to the gang, and involvement in violent crimes. The TMM will likely continue to remain organizationally effective and engage in criminal activity, and thus remain one of Texas' most significant gangs."
"MS-13 formed on the streets of Los Angeles in the 1980s as a way for Salvadorian immigrants to protect themselves from other street gangs in the area. MS-13 is now arguably the most recognized transnational street gang in the world, with ongoing command, control, and coordination between gang leaders and cliques in several different countries. While the increase in the presence of the MS-13 grows, it appears that Texas is continually used a transitional zone, as gang members are traveling onward to the U.S. East coast. The increase in violent activity in Texas along with the constant influx of illegal members crossing into the state exemplifies the gang's Tier 1 threat level."
"The Texas Syndicate is a violent prison gang that formed in the California penal system over 40 years ago, eventually moving into TDCJ prisons and onto the streets of Texas. Recent law enforcement investigations targeting the gang have resulted in the arrest of high-ranking members, and their rival Tango Blast has weakened their strength in Texas prisons. Despite these setbacks, their level of violence and continued relationship with Mexican cartels makes the Texas Syndicate a resilient criminal threat to Texas."
"The Crips is a criminal street gang founded in Los Angeles, California, in the late 1960s with ties to FolkNation-affiliated gangs. The name "Crips" does not define a single gang, but rather an identity with which many gang cliques associate themselves. Crips gangs have maintained a documented presence in Texas since the mid-1980s. Members include juveniles and adults, and their criminal activities continue to threaten the larger metropolitan areas of Texas. Multiple cities in Texas have instituted gang injunctions against the Crips and their rivals, the Bloods."
"The Bloods are a violent street gang that originated in Los Angeles, California, in the early 1970s, with ties to People-Nation-affiliated gangs. The gang originally developed as an offshoot clique of the Crips gang. The Bloods' presence in Texas has been documented since the 1980s. Multiple cities in Texas have instituted gang injunctions against the Bloods and their rivals, the Crips. The Bloods' overall presence, the level of their criminal activity, and the violence perpetrated by its members qualify them as a serious threat in Texas."
"The Partido Revolucionario Mexicano (PRM) is an organized prison gang operating in Mexico and Texas. PRM is composed of mainly Mexican nationals, many of whom were illegal aliens who committed crimes in Texas, and were subsequently deported once they were released from prison. Deported Partido Revolucionario Mexicano members often re-enter the United States and establish themselves as members in Texas. Partido Revolucionario Mexicano now allows U.S. citizens to become members of the gang."
"Formed in the 1960s, the Bandidos Outlaw Motorcycle Gang (BOMG) conducts its illegal activities as covertly as possible and generally tries to avoid high profile activities. However, members are not covert about making their presence known, frequently wearing their gang colors, insignia, and riding in large groups. They seek to turn public sentiment in their favor by organizing frequent charity runs."
"Continuous, successful law enforcement efforts targeting Barrio Azteca (BA), along with the deteriorating influence of the Juarez Cartel, have lessened the gang's statewide threat. In addition, recent infighting has caused internal gang relations to be strained. Although predominantly located in El Paso and Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico, BA members have been previously identified in the Midland-Odessa, and San Angelo areas."
"The Sureños originated as a gang confederation in Southern California closely aligned under the umbrella of the California Mexican Mafia. As such, they often utilize the number 13 as a sign of allegiance to the California Mexican Mafia (the letter M being the 13th letter in the alphabet). Although many gangs in Texas may use the Sureños name, not all of them are affiliated with the California-based confederation. We assess that Sureños will continue to strive to establish a stronger presence in Texas in the near future."
"The Aryan Circle (AC) was formed in 1985 inside the Texas prison system as a preservation of the white race in a hostile environment, but has since evolved to preserving the white race throughout the world. However, their white supremacy ideologies come secondary to illicit business/profiting criminal activities. Although the Aryan Circle is not a threat to the border areas of Texas, their continued threat lies elsewhere around the state because of their involvement in violent crimes, the methamphetamine business, and firearms trafficking. Multi-agency investigations continue to affect AC's leadership structure and effectiveness throughout Texas."
"The Aryan Brotherhood of Texas (ABT) was formed as a white supremacist prison gang, but places its racist ideology secondary to its everyday criminal activities. Although law enforcement continues to disrupt ABT operations and leadership structure around the state, the gang remains to be a significant threat due to their continued involvement in violent crimes, the methamphetamine business, firearms trafficking, and frequent property crimes. The Aryan Brotherhood of Texas has recently dropped to the bottom of Tier 2."
"The Texas Chicano Brotherhood (TxCB) emerged in Hidalgo, Texas after its two founding members defected from the Tri-City Bombers street gang. The prison gang follows the traditional philosophy of "blood in, blood out" membership, common with other prison gangs. Historically, the TxCB recruited its members in prison; however, the gang has been forced to recruit members from the free world after established, larger prison gangs prohibited them from recruiting in the prison system. Their relationships with Mexican cartels make the TxCB a significant threat to Texas."
DALLAS (AP) — Federal authorities say dozens of people associated with white-supremacist gangs in Texas have been indicted on drug trafficking charges, including four accused in a kidnapping in which a hatchet was used to chop off a victim's finger.
Authorities said Monday that 57 people are charged. Forty-two were arrested last week, nine people were already in custody on unrelated charges and six are still being sought.
An indictment alleges the defendants were members of the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas and other gangs. Prosecutors allege the scheme began in 2015, as members conspired to distribute methamphetamine in Texas.
Prosecutors say four defendants early this year kidnapped someone in an effort to obtain drug proceeds they believed were owed to them. Investigators say the victim was beaten and had a finger lopped off.