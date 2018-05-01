"MS-13 formed on the streets of Los Angeles in the 1980s as a way for Salvadorian immigrants to protect themselves from other street gangs in the area. MS-13 is now arguably the most recognized transnational street gang in the world, with ongoing command, control, and coordination between gang leaders and cliques in several different countries. While the increase in the presence of the MS-13 grows, it appears that Texas is continually used a transitional zone, as gang members are traveling onward to the U.S. East coast. The increase in violent activity in Texas along with the constant influx of illegal members crossing into the state exemplifies the gang’s Tier 1 threat level."