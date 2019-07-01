Don't recall Apollo 11? Global festivities have you covered

FILE - In this June 4, 2019 file photo, Washington Nationals senior vice president Gregory McCarthy, from left, Ellen Stofan of the National Air and Space Museum, statue donor Allan Holt and Nationals owner Mark Lerner unveil a statue of Neil Armstrong's Apollo 11 spacesuit before an interleague baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Nationals in Washington. It was unveiled as part of the "Apollo at the Park" program, which will place statues of Armstrong's spacesuit at ballparks across the country to commemorate the moon landing's 50th anniversary.

The 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing is coming up.

There's no shortage of events and exhibits celebrating the historic feat.

Museums, galleries, concert halls, movie theaters and towns with an Apollo 11 connection will be marking the anniversary over the next few weeks.

In Neil Armstrong's birthplace of Wapakoneta, Ohio, the festivities include a moon-themed pageant, race and concert.

In Huntsville, Alabama, where the Saturn V rocket was developed, residents will moonwalk down the roads of "Rocket City."

The U.S. Space and Rocket Center is also going for a world record. Exactly 50 years after Apollo 11 blasted off for the moon, the museum will attempt to set a Guinness World Record by launching 5,000 model rockets simultaneously.