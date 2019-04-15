Disney, Comcast now Hulu's only owners as AT&T exits

NEW YORK (AP) — AT&T has sold its 9.5% share in Hulu back to the streaming TV company, leaving Disney and Comcast as its sole owners.

Hulu said Monday that AT&T sold its stake for $1.43 billion, valuing Hulu at $15 billion. AT&T came by its stake after buying Time Warner, which invested $583 million in Hulu in 2016.

The Walt Disney Co. wound up with a 60% share after buying much of 21st Century Fox. NBCUniversal parent Comcast Corp. owns 30%.

Hulu CEO Randy Freer says in a statement that AT&T's WarnerMedia, which provides content to the service, will remain "a valued partner."

Hulu's $6-a-month service lets users watch original series and network TV episodes after they air on TV. It has a newer live-TV service that costs $45 a month.