Deputy shot in Texas; suspect arrested after standoff

LA GRANGE, Texas (AP) — A Texas sheriff's deputy has been shot and a suspect is in custody after an attempt to serve the man with an arrest warrant ended in gunfire and a three-hour standoff.

Authorities say it began Thursday when a deputy went to a La Grange discount store to serve the man with a warrant charging him with failure to register as a sex offender.

La Grange police Chief David Gilbreath says the suspect cut a deputy with a knife before darting to a nearby motel.

Deputies followed and the suspect opened fire, striking Fayette County deputy Calvin "CJ" Lehmann in the head.

The 32-year-old Lehmann was in stable condition at a hospital Friday but has lost sight in one eye.

The suspect later surrendered.

La Grange is about 70 miles (113 kilometers) southeast of Austin.