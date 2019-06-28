Dallas police officer accused of record tampering, ID fraud

DALLAS (AP) — A Dallas police officer is free on bond after he was charged with record tampering and identity fraud.

A police department statement said Officer Matthew Alan Rushing turned himself in to the Dallas County jail Thursday after arrest warrants were issued in his name.

The statement says the investigation by the Dallas Police Department Public Integrity Unit stems from an outside complaint made this month. The statement gives no details, however.

Rushing, who is 34 and has been with the department since December 2008, has been placed on administrative leave. His telephone number isn't published and he couldn't be reached for comment.

Government record tampering is punishable by up to two years in state jail. Identity fraud is punishable by two to 20 years in state prison.