Crosses part of memorial for Texas school shooting victims

On Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, raindrops hang from a cross dedicated to Jared Black during a memorial dedication at Maranatha Christian Center for the 10 people killed in a shooting at Santa Fe High School in May, in Santa Fe, Texas.

In this Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 photo, ten crosses honoring the 10 people killed in a shooting at Santa Fe High School were dedicated during a ceremony at Maranatha Christian Center in Santa Fe, Texas.

SANTA FE, Texas (AP) — Crosses and flowers are part of a memorial for 10 people slain this spring in a shooting at a Texas school.

The Galveston County Daily News reports that dedication ceremonies were held Saturday at Maranatha Christian Center in Santa Fe, 30 miles (50 kilometers) southeast of Houston.

About 40 people were present to remember those killed on May 18 at Santa Fe High School. A student was indicted in August and remains jailed on capital murder and other charges in the attack that also left 13 wounded.

Pastor Alex Yovan says the memorial includes a landscaped pavilion that faces 10 white crosses with victims' names. Donations from the church and businesses funded the memorial.

Santa Fe Mayor Jason Tabor says the community is slowly healing "one moment at a time."

This story has been updated to correct the spelling of the church.

