Cheniere Energy: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $141 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 54 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The natural gas company posted revenue of $2.26 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.69 billion.

Cheniere Energy shares have risen 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 2% in the last 12 months.

