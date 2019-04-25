https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/texas/article/Carbo-Ceramics-1Q-Earnings-Snapshot-13794152.php
Carbo Ceramics: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
HOUSTON (AP) _ Carbo Ceramics Inc. (CRR) on Thursday reported a loss of $20 million in its first quarter.
The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 73 cents per share.
The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 55 cents per share.
The maker of material used to boost the output of oil and natural gas wells posted revenue of $47.5 million in the period.
The company's shares closed at $3.33. A year ago, they were trading at $7.96.
