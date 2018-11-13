CIM Commercial Trust: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ CIM Commercial Trust Corp. (CMCT) on Tuesday reported a third-quarter loss of $528,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $47.6 million in the period.

CIM Commercial Trust shares have declined nearly 9 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $17.45, a decrease of slightly more than 3 percent in the last 12 months.

