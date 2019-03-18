Bomb squad called to examine item found outside courthouse

TEXARKANA, Ark. (AP) — A bomb squad has been called to investigate a suspicious package that prompted the evacuation of a courthouse in Texarkana.

Sgt. Rick Cockrell of the Texarkana, Arkansas, Police Department says the cylinder-shaped item was found Monday morning outside of the Bi-State Justice Building, which houses law enforcement and court operations for both Texarkana, Arkansas, and Texarkana, Texas.

Cockrell tells the Texarkana Gazette that the package had wires coming out of it and writing on it. A bomb squad from El Dorado was called to examine the item.

Cockrell says the building was evacuated and the inmates on the building's top floor were moved to another area.

___

