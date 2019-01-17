Bodies discovered in Oklahoma identified as Texas residents

OKEMAH, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say two bodies found this week in shallow graves in rural Oklahoma have been positively identified as a missing woman and man from central Texas.

Police in Temple, Texas, said Thursday that Oklahoma's medical examiner has positively identified the bodies as 28-year-old Jenna Scott and 32-year-old Michael Swearingin, confirming a preliminary police investigation.

No arrest has been made.

The friends had been missing since Jan. 4. Their bodies were recovered Tuesday in Okfuskee County, about 75 miles (121 kilometers) east of Oklahoma City. Their families had been searching for them in Bell County, Texas, before investigators were led to the remote area where the bodies were discovered.

The Oklahoma Medical Examiner's Office didn't immediately respond to an email request for additional details about its investigation, including how the pair died.