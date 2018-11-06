Bellicum Pharmaceuticals: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Bellicum Pharmacueticals Inc. (BLCM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $23.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 55 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 57 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $292,000 in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit $4.52. A year ago, they were trading at $10.05.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BLCM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BLCM