Beaumont man pleads guilty to manufacturing homemade bombs

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — A Southeast Texas man has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of manufacturing homemade bombs and bomb-making material.

Twenty-seven-year-old Mark Avery Rudd of Beaumont admitted guilt Tuesday to one count of possession of an unregistered destructive device.

Police and FBI agents raided Rudd's home in February, finding two bombs and material for making additional ones.

Authorities say they also found a 21-page notebook containing handwritten notes on explosives and how to manufacture them.

There was no indication of what plans Rudd might have had for the explosives, which were buried and safely detonated.

He faces up to 10 years in prison at his sentencing, which has not yet been scheduled.