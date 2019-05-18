Bakery swamped by Harvey loses Kosher license after 70 years
HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston bakery has lost its decades-long Kosher certification as it struggles to recover financially after being swamped by Hurricane Harvey.
The Houston Chronicle reports that the Three Brothers Bakery, which has three locations, was ready to celebrate its 70th anniversary this month when the Houston Kashruth Association revoked its certification.
The business was forced to take out federal disaster loans after the August 2017 storm forced the store to close for 17 days. Co-owner Janice Jucker says the bakery spent three months of payroll on Harvey recovery.
Since Three Brothers is a Kosher bakery, it usually closes for the eight days of Passover, but in order to continue loan repayments the business stayed open through the high holiday this year.
Nine days later, its certification was revoked.
___
