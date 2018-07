This photo provided by the Austin Police Department shows Charles Curry. Police say Curry, suspected in a fatal shooting at his Austin apartment complex, has been arrested Friday, July 13, 2018, after two people were later injured in random gunfire at passing vehicles. Curry was being held Friday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police believe he was driving and shooting at vehicles Wednesday, leaving two women slightly hurt. (Austin Police Department via AP) less