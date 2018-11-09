Atrion: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ALLEN, Texas (AP) _ Atrion Corp. (ATRI) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $9.2 million.

The Allen, Texas-based company said it had profit of $4.96 per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $39.3 million in the period.

Atrion shares have increased 13 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Friday, shares hit $713, a rise of 11 percent in the last 12 months.

