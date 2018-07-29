Arrests in South Texas drug investigation leak case

ALAMO, Texas (AP) — The 36-year-old boyfriend of an official in a small South Texas city has been arrested for impeding an investigation where she's charged with leaking city information to drug dealers.

Eddie Bernal Ramirez was arrested on charges of tampering with physical evidence minutes before his girlfriend, 35-year-old Alamo city employee Crystal Denise Garza, was arraigned Friday on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity.

Alamo Police Chief Baudelio Castillo says Ramirez tried to hide Garza's cellphone from investigators looking into whether she used her job to share information about undercover drug officers and investigations. She was suspended from her job Friday and posted $40,000 bond. Ramirez appeared in court Saturday and was ordered held on $40,000 bond.

Castillo tells The Brownsville Herald the investigation continues and more arrests are likely.

This story has been corrected to show sheriff's name in last paragraph is Castillo.

