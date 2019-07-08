Arrest made after gunfire ignited fireworks, injuring family

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say an 18-year-old is being held on charges that he fired into a family's car in an apparent case of road rage and ignited fireworks that severely burned two young children.

Harris County sheriff's officials said Monday that Bayron J. Rivera is charged with four counts of aggravated assault. They say Rivera surrendered to investigators.

Officials previously said the family had purchased fireworks on the Fourth of July when an altercation began with another motorist. Gunfire from a semi-automatic rifle caused the fireworks to erupt and engulf the car in flames.

A 1-year-old child and another child believed to be 1 to 3 years old were seriously hurt. Their parents also suffered injuries.

Rivera was being held Monday in the Harris County jail. Online jail records don't indicate whether he has an attorney to speak on his behalf.