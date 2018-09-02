Arlington officer fatally shoots driver fleeing traffic stop

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A North Texas police officer fatally shot a motorist who started rolling up his windows and driving away from a traffic stop with the officer's arm inside.

Arlington police say the sport utility vehicle occupied by two men was pulled over Saturday for a registration violation and officers then smelled marijuana.

Police say about 10 minutes into the stop, the officer standing on the passenger's side reached into the vehicle as driver began rolling up the windows and starting the vehicle.

Police say the officer shot the driver as he drove away. The officer then fell onto the pavement as he finally was separated from the vehicle.

The driver was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The passenger has been released pending further investigation.