Andre Thomas

Andre Thomas

The following individuals have been captured by federal, state, and/or local agencies throughout the state of Texas and, in some cases, in other states or countries. Many of them have been captured as the result of a tip. All tips are paid by the Office of the Governor, Texas Crime Stoppers program.

The following individuals have been captured by federal, state, and/or local agencies throughout the state of Texas and, in some cases, in other states or countries. Many of them have been captured as the

Photo: Getty/SAEN
Jose Julio Arce, Jr.

Captured in Kirby:1/25/2017
Wanted For: Failure to Register as a Sex Offender (Original Offensives: Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, Alien Smuggling, Sex Offender's Duty to Register Life/Annually)

Photo: Courtesy Texas Department Of Public Safety
Gilbert Garza
Captured in Austin: 2/14/2017
Gang Affiliation: Hermandad de Pistoleros Latinos
Wanted For: Obstruction/Retaliation (3 Counts)

Photo: Courtesy Texas Department Of Public Safety
Michael Christopher Sanchez
Captured in Bryan: 2/22/2017
Gang Affiliation: Latin Kings
Wanted For: Parole Violation (Possession of a Controlled Substance), Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity (Original Offenses: Burglary of Building, Assault Causes Bodily Injury to Family Member, Manufacture/Deliver Controlled Substance, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Evading Arrest/Detention With Previous Conviction)

Photo: Courtesy Texas Department Of Public Safety
Jahmar Nykel Young
Captured in Dallas: 3/22/2017
Gang Affiliation: Bloods
Wanted For: Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Requirements, Parole Violation (Original Offense: Sexual Assault), Larceny

Photo: Courtesy Texas Department Of Public Safety
Billy Wayne Gilliland
Captured in Cloverleaf: 4/14/2017
Gang Affiliation: Aryan Brotherhood of Texas
Wanted For: Parole Violation (Original Offense: Murder), Evading Arrest/Detention With Vehicle

Photo: Courtesy Texas Department Of Public Safety
Jose Mario Lopez
Captured in Winter Haven, Fla.: 4/17/2017
Wanted For: Failure to Register as a Sex Offender, Parole Violation (Original Offense: Burglary of Habitation with Intent to Commit Sex Offense)

Photo: Courtesy Texas Department Of Public Safety
Eusebio DeLeon
Captured in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico: 4/28/2017
Wanted For: Murder and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle

Photo: Courtesy Texas Department Of Public Safety
Raul Gonzalez, Jr.
Captured in Dallas: 5/25/2017
Wanted For: Failure to Register as a Sex Offender, Parole Violation (Original Offense: Sexual Assault of a Child, Aggravated Robbery, Assault, Burglary of Vehicle, Sex Offender's Duty to Register, Driving While Intoxicated)

Photo: Courtesy Texas Department Of Public Safety
Everett Cole Rainey
Captured in San Antonio: 5/23/2017
Wanted For: Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Requirements, Probation Violation (Original Offense: Aggravated Sexual Assault)

Photo: Courtesy Texas Department Of Public Safety
David Lee Gonzales
Captured in Houston: 5/9/2017
Gang Affiliation: Tango Blast Houstone
Wanted For: Parole Violation (Original Offense: Burglary of Habitation-Committed Aggravated Assault)

Photo: Courtesy Texas Department Of Public Safety
Johnny June Mason, Jr.
Captured in Baton Rouge, La.: 5/16/2017
Wanted For: Failure to Register as a Sex Offender, Parole Violation (Original Offenses: Attempted Aggravated Rape, Aggravated Crime Against Nature, Simple Rape, Theft, Possession of Stolen Property, Resisting an Officer, Illegal Carrying of Weapons

Photo: Courtesy Texas Department Of Public Safety
Kevin Travis Waddell
Captured in Del Valle: 6/8/2017
Wanted For: Failure To Comply With Sex Offender Registration Requirements, Parole Violation (Original Offense: Sexual Assault), Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine)

Photo: Courtesy Texas Department Of Public Safety
Agapito Salinas
Captured in Alma, Ga.: 6/8/2017
Gang Affiliation: Texas Syndicate
Wanted For: Parole Violation (Original Offense: Aggravated Robbery)

Photo: Courtesy Texas Department Of Public Safety
Jorge Luis Guardado
Captured in Irving: 6/23/2017
Gang Affiliation: Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13)
Wanted For: Aggravated Assault, Probation Violation (Original Offense: Assault)

Photo: Courtesy Texas Department Of Public Safety
Briggs Clinton Lawhon
Captured in Angleton: 7/13/2017
Gang Affiliation: Bandidos
Wanted For: Parole Violation (Original Offenses: Burglary of Habitation, Delivery of Methamphetamine), Theft

Photo: Courtesy Texas Department Of Public Safety
Samuel Steel
Captured in Kalamazoo, Mich.: 7/10/2017
Gang Affiliation: Bloods
Wanted For: Aggravated Robbery

Photo: Courtesy Texas Department Of Public Safety
Erasmo Zapata
Captured in Sinton: 7/13/2017
Wanted For: Parole Violation (Original Offenses: Aggravated Sexual Assault and Indecency with Child), Contempt of Court/Child Neglect

Photo: Courtesy Texas Department Of Public Safety
Douglas Alexander Herrera-Hernandez
Captured in Arlington, Va.: 7/29/2017
Gang Affiliation: Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13)
Wanted For: Two counts of murder

Photo: Courtesy Texas Department Of Public Safety
Christopher Ricardo Gonzalez
Captured in Woodland Hills, Calif.: 9/19/2017
Gang Affiliation: Bloods
Wanted For: Murder, Aggravated Robbery, Engaging in Organized Crime

Photo: Courtesy Texas Department Of Public Safety
Daniel Garcia Brown
Captured in El Paso: 9/22/2017
Gang Affiliation: West Texas Tangos
Wanted For: Failure to Register as a Sex Offender, Parole Violation (Original Offense: Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Requirements)

Photo: Courtesy Texas Department Of Public Safety
Demus Lee Westmoreland
Captured in Beaumont: 9/27/2017
Wanted For: Failure to Register as a Sex Offender, Probation Violation (Original Offenses: Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and Indecency with a Child by Exposure)

Photo: Courtesy Texas Department Of Public Safety
Reginald Vernard Campbell
Captured in Mt. Vernon, N.Y.: 10/13/2017
Wanted For: Capital Murder, Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution

Photo: Courtesy Texas Department Of Public Safety
Herman Henry Fox
Captured in Murray, Ky.: 12/11/2017
Wanted For: Trafficking of Persons, Compelling Prostitution by Force/Threat, Possession of Marijuana

Photo: Courtesy Texas Department Of Public Safety
John Wayne Stoneham
Captured in Houston: 12/14/2017
Wanted For: Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Requirements, Parole Violation (Original Offense: Burglary of Habitation with Intent to Commit Sexual Assault)

Photo: Courtesy Texas Department Of Public Safety
This photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows death-row inmate Andre Thomas, from Texoma, Texas. Attorneys for Thomas, who removed his only eye and ate it in a bizarre outburst several years ago, are arguing to a federal appeals court that he's too mentally ill to be executed for killing his estranged wife's 13-month old daughter. (Texas Department of Criminal Justice via AP) less
Photo: AP

HOUSTON (AP) — Attorneys for a Texas death row inmate who removed his only eye and ate it in a bizarre outburst several years ago are arguing to a federal appeals court that he's too mentally ill to be executed for killing his estranged wife's 13-month old daughter.

Andre Thomas' estranged wife and their 4-year-old son also were murdered in the same attack in March 2004 in Grayson County, about 60 miles (96.56 kilometers) north of Dallas. The victims were stabbed and had their hearts ripped out. Thomas told police he put the hearts in his pocket, took them home where he placed them in a plastic bag and then threw them in the trash.

Thomas, 35, has a history of mental problems. While in jail in Sherman five days after his arrest, he plucked out one of his eyes. A judge ruled him competent for trial. While on death row in 2009, he removed his remaining eye and told prison officials he ate it. He's now at a prison psychiatric unit.

A federal judge in 2016 rejected an appeal from Thomas and his attorneys took that refusal to the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which was hearing their oral arguments Tuesday on whether appeals can move forward.

In written filings before the arguments, attorney Catherine M.A. Carroll contended Thomas' mental illness went undiagnosed and untreated "until after the delusions it caused led him to commit the crime here."

She also argued Thomas' trial lawyers failed to challenge a judge's ruling that found Thomas competent for trial, didn't request a competency hearing, failed to uncover and present to jurors "a wealth of evidence demonstrating that Thomas' mental illness was profound and long-standing" and allowed racially biased jurors to be impaneled.

Thomas is black. His estranged wife was white.

State attorneys are contesting the appeal, saying defense lawyers questioned jurors extensively about race, that there was no evidence of Thomas' mental illness within two months of the slayings, that Thomas' drug and alcohol abuse was responsible for his mental problems and that while execution of "the intellectually disabled" is barred, courts have not extended that prohibition to the mentally ill.

"The 5th Circuit has consistently refused to find a connection between the intellectually disabled and the mentally ill, repeatedly rejecting arguments like the one Thomas makes now," Fredericka Sargent, an assistant Texas attorney general, told the court.

Thomas was convicted of killing 13-month-old Leyha Marie Hughes. Also slain March 27, 2004, were his wife, Laura Christine Boren, 20, and their son, 4-year-old Andre Lee.

Thomas, from Texoma, walked into the Sherman Police Department and told a dispatcher he had murdered the three. He said God had told him to commit the killings.