After force-feeding, ICE releases 2 immigrant detainees

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Two Indian men who were force-fed during a hunger strike inside a Texas immigration detention center are out of government custody.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Leticia Zamarripa confirmed Thursday that Jasvir Singh and Rajandeep Singh had been released on bond from the El Paso Processing Center.

Weeks after The Associated Press revealed ICE was feeding nine immigrant detainees through nasal tubes against their will in late January, the facility stopped the controversial practice under public pressure. The United Nations human rights office said in February that the force-feeding of immigrant hunger strikers at the facility could violate the U.N. Convention Against Torture.

Immigration judges initially ordered that both men be deported. Their uncle Amrit Singh said they will appeal their immigration cases while they join family in California.