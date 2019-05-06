Addus HomeCare: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

FRISCO, Texas (AP) _ Addus HomeCare Corp. (ADUS) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $4.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Frisco, Texas-based company said it had net income of 36 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, came to 52 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The provider of home-based personal care, nursing and rehabilitative therapy services posted revenue of $139.3 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $139.4 million.

Addus HomeCare shares have decreased almost 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $67.26, an increase of 30% in the last 12 months.

