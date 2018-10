AT&T's WarnerMedia to offer their own streaming service

NEW YORK (AP) — AT&T and WarnerMedia are joining the ever-expanding list of companies offering a streaming video service.

They say the service due to launch in late 2019 will include films, TV shows, documentaries, animation and other offerings. No pricing was announced.

It's the second product AT&T has unveiled since its $81 billion acquisition in June of Time Warner, which it renamed WarnerMedia. That same month it launched WatchTV, a cable-like package of more than 30 TV channels delivered over the internet.

More people are switching to streaming video from traditional cable bundles. Other streaming services include Netflix, Hulu, HBO Now, CBS All Access, Showtime, Amazon, YouTube Premium and others. And Disney is set to launch its own service later next year as well.

While details about the service have not been announced, WarnerMedia has media properties including HBO, which offers its own stand-alone streaming service that carries popular shows like "Westworld" and" Game of Thrones." Other properties include Warner Bros. movie studio, D.C. Comics and Turner Broadcasting.