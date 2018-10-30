A.H. Belo: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ A.H. Belo Corp. (AHC) on Tuesday reported a third-quarter loss of $1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents.

The newspaper publisher posted revenue of $49.1 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $4.50. A year ago, they were trading at $4.40.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AHC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AHC