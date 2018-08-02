5 injured in West Texas pipeline explosions

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — Five people, including a volunteer firefighter, have been injured in a series of explosions on a West Texas natural gas pipeline.

The explosions happened on Farm-to-Market Road 1379, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southeast of Midland. The first blast happened about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, followed by smaller explosions about an hour later.

A Midland city spokeswoman said firefighters had managed to suppress the fire from the initial explosion when two explosions followed in quick succession. Aside from the firefighter, four pipeline employees were injured. The four pipeline workers were taken, three by air, to a Lubbock hospital for treatment of burns. The firefighter was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital.