4 children killed in late-night West Texas house fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Authorities in West Texas say four young children have died in a late-night house fire.

The Lubbock County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded late Wednesday to the fire west of the city of Lubbock.

Deputies and other first responders found the four children inside the home and attempted life-saving measures, but none could be revived. The oldest was 7 years old and the youngest was 1.

The sheriff's office and State Fire Marshal's Office are investigating.

Sheriff's Capt. Joseph Gilliam declined to release any other details but said additional information could be released later Thursday as the investigation continues.