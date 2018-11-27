3 firefighters helped from wreckage of Dallas apartment fire

DALLAS (AP) — A four-alarm fire that destroyed part of a Dallas apartment complex is sending thick, black smoke billowing into the air and triggered a "Mayday" alert when three firefighters became trapped inside.

Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans says the firefighters were later found and helped from the wreckage Tuesday at the complex in northeast Dallas.

The three were evaluated and it's not clear whether they suffered serious injury.

Video footage of the fire appears to show a building in the complex reduced to rubble by the flames as firefighters worked to minimize damage to adjacent buildings. The building that was destroyed contained dozens of apartments.

Evans says preliminary indications are that no residents were hurt.