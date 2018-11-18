2-year-old dies in Texas after being hit with belt, burned

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Arlington police say a 2-year-old girl died after being hit numerous times with a belt and suffering from a severe burn.

Police were called to an apartment Saturday because a child wasn't breathing. Aniyah Darnell was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital. An autopsy will determine her cause of death.

An affidavit says Darnell had what appeared to be severe injuries. Shamonica Page, who'd been caring for Darnell for the girl's mother, admitted to striking the girl on numerous occasions. Page also told police she hadn't gotten medical help for the burn on Darnell's buttocks.

Page, charged with injury to a child, remained jailed Sunday. Jail records didn't list an attorney for her.

A man faces a charge of injury to a child by omission in the case.