2 women slain, gunman dead in Corsicana shootings

CORSICANA, Texas (AP) — Investigators in North Texas say a woman, her estranged husband and her sister have died in gunfire blamed on him.

Corsicana police say three children escaped through a window during Friday night's domestic dispute.

Police Chief Robert Johnson says dispatchers received a 911 call from a woman reporting that her sister and brother-in-law were arguing and he had a gun. Police say 28-year-old Nancy Castillo managed to get three children — ages 7 and younger — out of the home through a window.

Police believe 36-year-old Rosalio Mendoza fatally shot his wife, 27-year-old Vanesa Mendoza, and Castillo, then killed himself.

Authorities didn't immediately release more details about the children.

Corsicana is 50 miles (80.46 kilometers) southeast of Dallas.