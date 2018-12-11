2 state lawmakers among those vying for Texas Senate seat

HOUSTON (AP) — Two Democratic Texas House members are among four women competing in a special Houston election replacing former Democratic state Sen. Sylvia Garcia, who is heading to Congress.

Reps. Carol Alvarado and Ana Hernandez are Tuesday's best-known candidates in a Democrat-friendly district. Also running are Republican Martha Fierro and Democrat Mia Mundy.

Alvarado sought the same seat in a 2013 special election but lost to Garcia.

Last month, Garcia won a Houston seat being vacated by long-serving Democratic Rep. Gene Green. She and El Paso's Veronica Escobar will in January become the first Hispanic women to represent Texas in Congress.

Tuesday's winner finishes Garcia's term, which expires in 2021. If no one captures at least 50 percent of votes cast, a runoff could come after Texas' legislative session begins Jan. 8.