2 killed in crash of small plane in Midland
Updated 5:00 pm, Friday, June 1, 2018
MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — A racehorse trainer from Ruidoso Downs in New Mexico and his son were killed when the single-engine airplane they were flying crashed shortly after takeoff in Midland.
In a statement Friday, Ruidoso Downs identified the dead as trainer John M. Cooper and his 16-year-old son, Gavyn Cooper.
The Federal Aviation Administration says the Cirrus SR22 aircraft had just taken off from Midland International Airport about 7:20 p.m. Thursday and was banking left when it crashed and burned.
No cause for the crash was immediately determined, and the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.
