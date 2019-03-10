2 die after their vehicle hits bus carrying Texas students

TYLER, Texas (AP) — Police say two men have died after their pickup truck collided in East Texas with a charter bus carrying students returning from a trip to Florida.

Tyler police say five occupants of the bus — including the driver, two adults and two students — were taken to a hospital after sustaining minor injuries in the head-on crash just after 4 a.m. Sunday.

Police say witness accounts indicate the eastbound truck veered into the westbound lane of Toll Road Loop 49, striking the bus. The bus then went off the roadway.

Police say 32 people were on the bus, including six adults and 25 students. The students, who attend The Brook Hill School near Tyler, were returning from Orlando. The private Christian school serves students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.