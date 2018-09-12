States urge Supreme Court to hear Kennedy cousin case
Dave Collins, Associated Press
Updated
Michael Skakel, accused in the 1975 slaying of neighbor Martha Moxley, stands outside Stamford Superior Court in Stamford, Conn. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2013, after being released following a hearing.
Michael Skakel, accused in the 1975 slaying of neighbor Martha Moxley, stands outside Stamford Superior Court in Stamford, Conn. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2013, after being released following a hearing.
Photo: Craig Ruttle, AP
Michael Skakel.
Michael Skakel.
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media File Photo
Martha Moxley, shown at age 14 in this 1974 photo, was murdered on Oct. 30, 1975. Michael Skakel's conviction in the death of Moxley was set aside and new trial ordered Oct. 23, 2013 by a Connecticut judge, Thomas Bishop, who ruled Skakel's trial attorney failed to adequately represent him when he was found guilty in 2002. Skakel's current attorney, Hubert Santos, said he expects to file a motion for bail on Thursday. If a judge approves it, Skakel could then post bond and be released from prison. less
Martha Moxley, shown at age 14 in this 1974 photo, was murdered on Oct. 30, 1975. Michael Skakel's conviction in the death of Moxley was set aside and new trial ordered Oct. 23, 2013 by a Connecticut judge, ... more
Photo: Associated Press File Photo
In this May 2002 file photo, Michael Skakel, right, enters the Norwalk Superior Court with his lawyer, Michael Sherman,.
In this May 2002 file photo, Michael Skakel, right, enters the Norwalk Superior Court with his lawyer, Michael Sherman,.
Photo: File Photo, ST
FILE - In this April 17, 2007 file photo, Michael Skakel sits in a courtroom at Superior Court in Stamford, Conn.
FILE - In this April 17, 2007 file photo, Michael Skakel sits in a courtroom at Superior Court in Stamford, Conn.
Photo: File Photo
Michael Skakel, right, is shown to his seat by a judicial marshal, left, in court in Middletown, Conn., Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2012. Skakel is seeking a reduction in his sentence of 20 years to life in prison for killing his neighbor Martha Moxley in Greenwich. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, Pool) less
Michael Skakel, right, is shown to his seat by a judicial marshal, left, in court in Middletown, Conn., Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2012. Skakel is seeking a reduction in his sentence of 20 years to life in prison for ... more
Photo: Jessica Hill, Associated Press
Michael Skakel, left, addresses the court with attorney his Hubert Santos in Middletown Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2012. Skakel is seeking a reduction in his sentence of 20 years to life in prison for killing his neighbor Martha Moxley in Greenwich. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, Pool) less
Michael Skakel, left, addresses the court with attorney his Hubert Santos in Middletown Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2012. Skakel is seeking a reduction in his sentence of 20 years to life in prison for killing his ... more
Photo: Jessica Hill, Associated Press
Michael Skakel, left, is escorted by court officials from the Norwalk courthouse Aug. 28, 2002, after being sentenced for the beating death of Martha Moxley in 1975 when they were 15 years old. (AP Photo/Beth A. Keiser, File) less
Michael Skakel, left, is escorted by court officials from the Norwalk courthouse Aug. 28, 2002, after being sentenced for the beating death of Martha Moxley in 1975 when they were 15 years old. (AP Photo/Beth ... more
Photo: Beth A Keiser, Greenwich Time
Parole board chair Erika Tindill, left, addresses Michael Skakel, center, as David May, right, looks on during a parole hearing at McDougall-Walker Correctional Institution in Suffield, Conn., Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2012. Parole officials denied Skakel's first bid for parole since he was convicted a decade ago of killing his neighbor in 1975. Skakel is serving 20 years to life for fatally beating Martha Moxley with a golf club in Greenwich when they were 15-year-old neighbors. less
Parole board chair Erika Tindill, left, addresses Michael Skakel, center, as David May, right, looks on during a parole hearing at McDougall-Walker Correctional Institution in Suffield, Conn., Wednesday, Oct. ... more
Photo: Jessica Hill, Jessica Hill/Associated Press
Michael Skakel stands up after a parole hearing at McDougall-Walker Correctional Institution in Suffield, Conn., Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2012. Parole officials denied Skakel's first bid for parole since he was convicted a decade ago of killing his neighbor in 1975. Skakel is serving 20 years to life for fatally beating Martha Moxley with a golf club in Greenwich when they were 15-year-old neighbors. less
Michael Skakel stands up after a parole hearing at McDougall-Walker Correctional Institution in Suffield, Conn., Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2012. Parole officials denied Skakel's first bid for parole since he was ... more
Photo: Jessica Hill, Jessica Hill/Associated Press
Michael Skakel, center, is brought to a holding area to await the decision of parole board during a hearing at McDougall-Walker Correctional Institution in Suffield, Conn., Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2012. Parole officials denied Skakel's first bid for parole since he was convicted a decade ago of killing his neighbor in 1975. Skakel is serving 20 years to life for fatally beating Martha Moxley with a golf club in Greenwich when they were 15-year-old neighbors. less
Michael Skakel, center, is brought to a holding area to await the decision of parole board during a hearing at McDougall-Walker Correctional Institution in Suffield, Conn., Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2012. Parole ... more
Photo: Jessica Hill, Jessica Hill/Associated Press
Michael Skakel reacts during a parole hearing at McDougall-Walker Correctional Institution in Suffield, Conn., Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2012. Parole officials denied Skakel's first bid for parole since he was convicted a decade ago of killing his neighbor in 1975. Skakel is serving 20 years to life for fatally beating Martha Moxley with a golf club in Greenwich when they were 15-year-old neighbors. less
Michael Skakel reacts during a parole hearing at McDougall-Walker Correctional Institution in Suffield, Conn., Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2012. Parole officials denied Skakel's first bid for parole since he was ... more
Photo: Jessica Hill, Jessica Hill/Associated Press
In this Oct. 24, 2012 file photo, Michael Skakel listens during a parole hearing at McDougall-Walker Correctional Institution in Suffield, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, Pool, File)
In this Oct. 24, 2012 file photo, Michael Skakel listens during a parole hearing at McDougall-Walker Correctional Institution in Suffield, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, Pool, File)
Photo: Jessica Hill, Associated Press
Michael Skakel reads a statement during a parole hearing at McDougall-Walker Correctional Institution in Suffield, Conn., Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2012. Parole officials denied Skakel's first bid for parole since he was convicted a decade ago of killing his neighbor in 1975. Skakel is serving 20 years to life for fatally beating Martha Moxley with a golf club in Greenwich when they were 15-year-old neighbors. less
Michael Skakel reads a statement during a parole hearing at McDougall-Walker Correctional Institution in Suffield, Conn., Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2012. Parole officials denied Skakel's first bid for parole since ... more
Photo: Jessica Hill, Jessica Hill/Associated Press
Attorneys for Michael Skakel claim prosecutors suppressed this sketch of a man spotted in Martha Moxley's neighborhood on the night she was killed. The attorneys claim the sketch bears a "striking resemblance" to former Skakel tutor Kenneth Littleton and would have been the "linchpin" of their defense that Littleton may have committed the crime. less
Attorneys for Michael Skakel claim prosecutors suppressed this sketch of a man spotted in Martha Moxley's neighborhood on the night she was killed. The attorneys claim the sketch bears a "striking resemblance" ... more
Photo: Handout, ST
In this artist's rendering, defense attorney Mickey Sherman stands by Michael Skakel during Skakel's trial, Friday, May 24, 2002, in Norwalk, Conn. (AP File Photo/Janet Hamlin, artist)
In this artist's rendering, defense attorney Mickey Sherman stands by Michael Skakel during Skakel's trial, Friday, May 24, 2002, in Norwalk, Conn. (AP File Photo/Janet Hamlin, artist)
Photo: JANET HAMLIN, AP
Assistant State's Attorney Susann Gill reviews paperwork at Michael Skakel's habeas corpus trial at State Superior Court in Vernon, Conn., on Friday, April 19, 2013.
Assistant State's Attorney Susann Gill reviews paperwork at Michael Skakel's habeas corpus trial at State Superior Court in Vernon, Conn., on Friday, April 19, 2013.
Photo: Jason Rearick
Marjorie Hauer, who was a neighborhood friend of Martha Moxley, testifies at Michael Skakel's habeas corpus trial at State Superior Court in Vernon, Conn., on Friday, April 19, 2013.
Marjorie Hauer, who was a neighborhood friend of Martha Moxley, testifies at Michael Skakel's habeas corpus trial at State Superior Court in Vernon, Conn., on Friday, April 19, 2013.
Photo: Jason Rearick
Michael Skakel motions to friends and family at his habeas corpus trial at State Superior Court in Vernon, Conn., on Monday, April 22, 2013.
Michael Skakel motions to friends and family at his habeas corpus trial at State Superior Court in Vernon, Conn., on Monday, April 22, 2013.
Photo: Jason Rearick
Defense attorney Jessica Santos and Michael Skakel talk to each other as author Leonard Levitt testifies at Skakel's habeas corpus trial at State Superior Court in Vernon, Conn., on Monday, April 22, 2013. Levitt is the author of the book, "Solving the Moxley Murder: A Reporter and Detective's Twenty-Year Search for Justice." less
Defense attorney Jessica Santos and Michael Skakel talk to each other as author Leonard Levitt testifies at Skakel's habeas corpus trial at State Superior Court in Vernon, Conn., on Monday, April 22, 2013. ... more
Photo: Jason Rearick
Deputy Chief State's Attorney Leonard Boyle questions Dr. Richard Ofshe, a social psychologist, at Michael Skakel's habeas corpus trial at State Superior Court in Vernon, Conn., on Monday, April 22, 2013.
Deputy Chief State's Attorney Leonard Boyle questions Dr. Richard Ofshe, a social psychologist, at Michael Skakel's habeas corpus trial at State Superior Court in Vernon, Conn., on Monday, April 22, 2013.
Photo: Jason Rearick
Assistant State's Attorney Susann Gill questions attorney Michael Fitzpatrick at Michael Skakel's habeas corpus trial at State Superior Court in Vernon, Conn., on Monday, April 22, 2013.
Assistant State's Attorney Susann Gill questions attorney Michael Fitzpatrick at Michael Skakel's habeas corpus trial at State Superior Court in Vernon, Conn., on Monday, April 22, 2013.
Photo: Jason Rearick
Author Leonard Levitt, left, answers questions about Mark Furhman's book from defense attorney Hubert Santos at Michael Skakel's habeas corpus trial at State Superior Court in Vernon, Conn., on Monday, April 22, 2013. Levitt is the author of the book, "Solving the Moxley Murder: A Reporter and Detective's Twenty-Year Search for Justice." less
Author Leonard Levitt, left, answers questions about Mark Furhman's book from defense attorney Hubert Santos at Michael Skakel's habeas corpus trial at State Superior Court in Vernon, Conn., on Monday, April ... more
Photo: Jason Rearick
Attorney and UConn professor Ron Murphy testifies at Michael Skakel's habeas corpus trial at State Superior Court in Vernon, Conn., on Monday, April 22, 2013.
Attorney and UConn professor Ron Murphy testifies at Michael Skakel's habeas corpus trial at State Superior Court in Vernon, Conn., on Monday, April 22, 2013.
Photo: Jason Rearick
Assistant State's Attorney Susann Gill and Special Assistant State's Attorney Jonathan Benedict talk with each other at Michael Skakel's habeas corpus trial at State Superior Court in Vernon, Conn., on Thursday, April 25, 2013. less
Assistant State's Attorney Susann Gill and Special Assistant State's Attorney Jonathan Benedict talk with each other at Michael Skakel's habeas corpus trial at State Superior Court in Vernon, Conn., on ... more
Photo: Jason Rearick
Michael Skakel testifies before his defense attorney Hubert Santos at Skakel's habeas corpus trial at State Superior Court in Vernon, Conn., on Thursday, April 25, 2013.
Michael Skakel testifies before his defense attorney Hubert Santos at Skakel's habeas corpus trial at State Superior Court in Vernon, Conn., on Thursday, April 25, 2013.
Photo: Jason Rearick
Michael Skakel, right, talks to Jessica Santos, one of his defense attorneys, at Skakel's habeas corpus trial at State Superior Court in Vernon, Conn., on Friday, April 26, 2013.
Michael Skakel, right, talks to Jessica Santos, one of his defense attorneys, at Skakel's habeas corpus trial at State Superior Court in Vernon, Conn., on Friday, April 26, 2013.
Photo: Jason Rearick
Attorney Mark Dubois testifies at Michael Skakel's habeas corpus trial at State Superior Court in Vernon, Conn., on Friday, April 26, 2013.
Attorney Mark Dubois testifies at Michael Skakel's habeas corpus trial at State Superior Court in Vernon, Conn., on Friday, April 26, 2013.
Photo: Jason Rearick
Assistant State's Attorney Susann Gill answers a question from Judge Thomas Bishop at Michael Skakel's habeas corpus trial at State Superior Court in Vernon, Conn., on Friday, April 26, 2013.
Assistant State's Attorney Susann Gill answers a question from Judge Thomas Bishop at Michael Skakel's habeas corpus trial at State Superior Court in Vernon, Conn., on Friday, April 26, 2013.
Photo: Jason Rearick
Defense attorney Hubert Santos, left, speaks to Judge Thomas Bishop at Michael Skakel's habeas corpus trial at State Superior Court in Vernon, Conn., on Friday, April 26, 2013.
Defense attorney Hubert Santos, left, speaks to Judge Thomas Bishop at Michael Skakel's habeas corpus trial at State Superior Court in Vernon, Conn., on Friday, April 26, 2013.
Photo: Jason Rearick
Private investigator Michael Udvardy testifies at Michael Skakel's habeas corpus trial at State Superior Court in Vernon, Conn., on Friday, April 26, 2013.
Private investigator Michael Udvardy testifies at Michael Skakel's habeas corpus trial at State Superior Court in Vernon, Conn., on Friday, April 26, 2013.
Photo: Jason Rearick
Judge Thomas Bishop speaks to opposing counsel at Michael Skakel's habeas corpus trial at State Superior Court in Vernon, Conn., on Friday, April 26, 2013.
Judge Thomas Bishop speaks to opposing counsel at Michael Skakel's habeas corpus trial at State Superior Court in Vernon, Conn., on Friday, April 26, 2013.
Photo: Jason Rearick
Defense attorneys Hubert Santos, left, and Jessica Santos talk to each other as their client, Michael Skakel, looks on at Skakel's habeas corpus trial at State Superior Court in Vernon, Conn., on Friday, April 26, 2013. less
Defense attorneys Hubert Santos, left, and Jessica Santos talk to each other as their client, Michael Skakel, looks on at Skakel's habeas corpus trial at State Superior Court in Vernon, Conn., on Friday, April ... more
Photo: Jason Rearick
Dorthy Moxley, mother of murder victim Martha Moxley, leaves State Superior Court in Vernon, Conn., after the sixth day of Michael Skakel's habeas corpus trial on Tuesday, April 23, 2013.
Dorthy Moxley, mother of murder victim Martha Moxley, leaves State Superior Court in Vernon, Conn., after the sixth day of Michael Skakel's habeas corpus trial on Tuesday, April 23, 2013.
Photo: Jason Rearick
Dorthy Moxley, mother of murder victim Martha Moxley, leaves State Superior Court in Vernon, Conn., after the sixth day of Michael Skakel's habeas corpus trial on Tuesday, April 23, 2013.
Dorthy Moxley, mother of murder victim Martha Moxley, leaves State Superior Court in Vernon, Conn., after the sixth day of Michael Skakel's habeas corpus trial on Tuesday, April 23, 2013.
Photo: Jason Rearick
Defense attorney Jessica Santos, standing, speaks to Judge Thomas Bishop at Michael Skakel's habeas corpus trial at State Superior Court in Vernon, Conn., on Tuesday, April 30, 2013.
Defense attorney Jessica Santos, standing, speaks to Judge Thomas Bishop at Michael Skakel's habeas corpus trial at State Superior Court in Vernon, Conn., on Tuesday, April 30, 2013.
Photo: Jason Rearick
Michael Skakel listens to Judge Thomas Bishop speaking to opposing counsel at Skakel's habeas corpus trial at State Superior Court in Vernon, Conn., on Tuesday, April 30, 2013.
Michael Skakel listens to Judge Thomas Bishop speaking to opposing counsel at Skakel's habeas corpus trial at State Superior Court in Vernon, Conn., on Tuesday, April 30, 2013.
Photo: Jason Rearick
Defense attorney Hubert Santos talks to Judge Thomas Bishop at Michael Skakel's habeas corpus trial at State Superior Court in Vernon, Conn., on Tuesday, April 30, 2013.
Defense attorney Hubert Santos talks to Judge Thomas Bishop at Michael Skakel's habeas corpus trial at State Superior Court in Vernon, Conn., on Tuesday, April 30, 2013.
Photo: Jason Rearick
Attorney Michael Fitzpatrick testifies at Michael Skakel's habeas corpus trial at State Superior Court in Vernon, Conn., on Tuesday, April 30, 2013.
Attorney Michael Fitzpatrick testifies at Michael Skakel's habeas corpus trial at State Superior Court in Vernon, Conn., on Tuesday, April 30, 2013.
Photo: Jason Rearick
Special Assistant State's Attorney Jonathan Benedict questions attorney Michael Fitzpatrick at Michael Skakel's habeas corpus trial at State Superior Court in Vernon, Conn., on Tuesday, April 30, 2013.
Special Assistant State's Attorney Jonathan Benedict questions attorney Michael Fitzpatrick at Michael Skakel's habeas corpus trial at State Superior Court in Vernon, Conn., on Tuesday, April 30, 2013.
Photo: Jason Rearick
Special Assistant State's Attorney Jonathan Benedict, left, and Assistant State's Attorney Susann Gill speak to each other at Michael Skakel's habeas corpus trial at State Superior Court in Vernon, Conn., on Tuesday, April 30, 2013. less
Special Assistant State's Attorney Jonathan Benedict, left, and Assistant State's Attorney Susann Gill speak to each other at Michael Skakel's habeas corpus trial at State Superior Court in Vernon, Conn., on ... more
Photo: Jason Rearick
Judge Thomas Bishop talks to opposing counsel while holding a video tape containing a psychiatrist's interview of Ken Littleton at Michael Skakel's habeas corpus trial at State Superior Court in Vernon, Conn., on Tuesday, April 30, 2013. less
Judge Thomas Bishop talks to opposing counsel while holding a video tape containing a psychiatrist's interview of Ken Littleton at Michael Skakel's habeas corpus trial at State Superior Court in Vernon, Conn., ... more
Photo: Jason Rearick
Michael Skakel hugs Jessica Santos, one of his defense attorneys, at the conclusion of Skakel's habeas corpus trial at State Superior Court in Vernon, Conn., on Tuesday, April 30, 2013.
Michael Skakel hugs Jessica Santos, one of his defense attorneys, at the conclusion of Skakel's habeas corpus trial at State Superior Court in Vernon, Conn., on Tuesday, April 30, 2013.
Photo: Jason Rearick
Michael Skakel, right, shakes the hand of his lead defense attorney Hubert Santos at the conclusion of Skakel's habeas corpus trial at State Superior Court in Vernon, Conn., on Tuesday, April 30, 2013.
Michael Skakel, right, shakes the hand of his lead defense attorney Hubert Santos at the conclusion of Skakel's habeas corpus trial at State Superior Court in Vernon, Conn., on Tuesday, April 30, 2013.
Photo: Jason Rearick
Former Skakel defense attorney MickeySherman testifies at Michael Skakel's habeas corpus trial at State Superior Court in Vernon, Conn., on Tuesday, April 30, 2013.
Former Skakel defense attorney MickeySherman testifies at Michael Skakel's habeas corpus trial at State Superior Court in Vernon, Conn., on Tuesday, April 30, 2013.
Photo: Jason Rearick
Michael Skakel, right, talks to Jessica Santos, one of his defense attorneys, at Skakel's habeas corpus trial at State Superior Court in Vernon, Conn., on Tuesday, April 30, 2013.
Michael Skakel, right, talks to Jessica Santos, one of his defense attorneys, at Skakel's habeas corpus trial at State Superior Court in Vernon, Conn., on Tuesday, April 30, 2013.
Photo: Jason Rearick
Defense attorney Hubert Santos, left, talks to Judge Thomas Bishop as fellow defense attorney Jessica Santos and Michael Skakel listen at Skakel's habeas corpus trial at State Superior Court in Vernon, Conn., on Tuesday, April 30, 2013. less
Defense attorney Hubert Santos, left, talks to Judge Thomas Bishop as fellow defense attorney Jessica Santos and Michael Skakel listen at Skakel's habeas corpus trial at State Superior Court in Vernon, Conn., ... more
Photo: Jason Rearick
Michael Skakel looks back as he leaves court after being granted bail during his hearing at Stamford Superior Court, in Stamford, Conn., Thursday, Nov. 21, 2013. Skakel will be released on bail after receiving a new trial for the 1975 murder of his Greenwich, Conn., neighbor, Martha Moxley, which he was convicted of in 2002.
Michael Skakel looks back as he leaves court after being granted bail during his hearing at Stamford Superior Court, in Stamford, Conn., Thursday, Nov. 21, 2013. Skakel will be released on bail after receiving
The Michael Skakel bail hearing at Superior Court, in Stamford, Conn., Thursday, Nov. 21, 2013. Skakel was granted bail after receiving a new trial for the 1975 murder of his Greenwich, Conn., neighbor, Martha Moxley, which he was convicted of in 2002. less
The Michael Skakel bail hearing at Superior Court, in Stamford, Conn., Thursday, Nov. 21, 2013. Skakel was granted bail after receiving a new trial for the 1975 murder of his Greenwich, Conn., neighbor, Martha ... more
Photo: Bob Luckey
Michael Skakel, right, seated in a vehicle leaving Superior Court, in Stamford, Conn., Thursday, Nov. 21, 2013. Skakel was granted bail after receiving a new trial for the 1975 murder of his Greenwich, Conn., neighbor, Martha Moxley, which he was convicted of in 2002. less
Michael Skakel, right, seated in a vehicle leaving Superior Court, in Stamford, Conn., Thursday, Nov. 21, 2013. Skakel was granted bail after receiving a new trial for the 1975 murder of his Greenwich, Conn., ... more
Photo: Bob Luckey
With the hand of his defense lawyer Hubert Santos, on his back, Michael Skakel leaves Superior Court, in Stamford, Conn., Thursday, Nov. 21, 2013. Skakel was granted bail after receiving a new trial for the 1975 murder of his Greenwich, Conn., neighbor, Martha Moxley, which he was convicted of in 2002. less
With the hand of his defense lawyer Hubert Santos, on his back, Michael Skakel leaves Superior Court, in Stamford, Conn., Thursday, Nov. 21, 2013. Skakel was granted bail after receiving a new trial for the ... more
Photo: Bob Luckey
At left, Attorney Hubert Santos speaks during the hearing for Michael Skakel, right, who was granted bail at Superior Court, in Stamford, Conn., Thursday, Nov. 21, 2013. At center is Jessica Santos, a Skakel attorney. Skakel was granted bail after receiving a new trial for the 1975 murder of his Greenwich, Conn., neighbor, Martha Moxley, which he was convicted of in 2002. less
At left, Attorney Hubert Santos speaks during the hearing for Michael Skakel, right, who was granted bail at Superior Court, in Stamford, Conn., Thursday, Nov. 21, 2013. At center is Jessica Santos, a Skakel ... more
Photo: Bob Luckey
Michael Skakel leaves court after being granted bail during his hearing at Stamford Superior Court, in Stamford, Conn., Thursday, Nov. 21, 2013. Skakel will be released on bail after receiving a new trial for the 1975 murder of his Greenwich, Conn., neighbor, Martha Moxley, which he was convicted of in 2002. less
Michael Skakel leaves court after being granted bail during his hearing at Stamford Superior Court, in Stamford, Conn., Thursday, Nov. 21, 2013. Skakel will be released on bail after receiving a new trial for ... more
Photo: Bob Luckey
Michael Skakel enters court for his bail hearing at Stamford Superior Court, in Stamford, Conn., Thursday, Nov. 21, 2013. Skakel will be released on bail after receiving a new trial for the 1975 murder of his Greenwich, Conn., neighbor, Martha Moxley, which he was convicted of in 2002. less
Michael Skakel enters court for his bail hearing at Stamford Superior Court, in Stamford, Conn., Thursday, Nov. 21, 2013. Skakel will be released on bail after receiving a new trial for the 1975 murder of his ... more
Photo: Bob Luckey
Michael Skakel reacts to being granted bail during his hearing at Stamford Superior Court, in Stamford, Conn., Thursday, Nov. 21, 2013. At left is one of Skakel's attorney's Jessica Santos. Skakel will be released on bail after receiving a new trial for the 1975 murder of his Greenwich, Conn., neighbor, Martha Moxley, which he was convicted of in 2002. less
Michael Skakel reacts to being granted bail during his hearing at Stamford Superior Court, in Stamford, Conn., Thursday, Nov. 21, 2013. At left is one of Skakel's attorney's Jessica Santos. Skakel will be ... more
Photo: Bob Luckey
Michael Skakel reacts to being granted bail during his hearing at Stamford Superior Court, in Stamford, Conn., Thursday, Nov. 21, 2013. Skakel will be released on bail after receiving a new trial for the 1975 murder of his Greenwich, Conn., neighbor, Martha Moxley, which he was convicted of in 2002. less
Michael Skakel reacts to being granted bail during his hearing at Stamford Superior Court, in Stamford, Conn., Thursday, Nov. 21, 2013. Skakel will be released on bail after receiving a new trial for the 1975 ... more
Photo: Bob Luckey
Michael Skakel, right, arrives at State Superior Court in Stamford, Conn., on Wednesday, July 30, 2014, with his attorney, Stephan Seeger, left.
Michael Skakel, right, arrives at State Superior Court in Stamford, Conn., on Wednesday, July 30, 2014, with his attorney, Stephan Seeger, left.
Photo: File Photo
Michael Skakel, center, is led into Greenwich police headquarters by Frank Garr, right, where he was arrested and processed for the murder of Martha Moxley, which occurred in 1975. Garr was the lead Greenwich police investigator on the case. At the far left is Skakel's lawyer, Mickey Sherman. less
Michael Skakel, center, is led into Greenwich police headquarters by Frank Garr, right, where he was arrested and processed for the murder of Martha Moxley, which occurred in 1975. Garr was the lead Greenwich ... more
Photo: Bob Luckey / File Photo
Dorthy Moxley, mother of Martha Moxley, who was killed in 1975, walks into state Superior Court in Stamford for a hearing on Kennedy relative Michael Skakel’s request or a new trial on Nov. 21, 2013. Skakel was set free on bond after his murder conviction in the death of Martha Moxley was vacated after a judge decided he did not receive adequate representation in his 2002 trial. less
Dorthy Moxley, mother of Martha Moxley, who was killed in 1975, walks into state Superior Court in Stamford for a hearing on Kennedy relative Michael Skakel’s request or a new trial on Nov. 21, 2013. Skakel ... more
Photo: Spencer Platt / Getty Images
Michael Skakel, accused in the 1975 slaying of neighbor Martha Moxley, stands outside state Superior Court in Stamford on Nov. 21, 2013.
Michael Skakel, accused in the 1975 slaying of neighbor Martha Moxley, stands outside state Superior Court in Stamford on Nov. 21, 2013.
Photo: Craig Ruttle / Associated Press
Dorthy Moxley, mother of Martha Moxley, who was killed in 1975, speaks to the media before leaving a Stamford courthouse after a hearing on Michael Skakel in 2013.
Dorthy Moxley, mother of Martha Moxley, who was killed in 1975, speaks to the media before leaving a Stamford courthouse after a hearing on Michael Skakel in 2013.
Photo: Spencer Platt / Getty Images File Photo
In this Nov. 21, 201,3 photo, Michael Skakel reacts to being granted bail during his bond hearing at state Superior Court in Stamford. Skakel was convicted in 2002 of the October 1975 murder of Martha Moxley, but a judge granted a new trial in 2013. less
In this Nov. 21, 201,3 photo, Michael Skakel reacts to being granted bail during his bond hearing at state Superior Court in Stamford. Skakel was convicted in 2002 of the October 1975 murder of Martha Moxley, ... more
Photo: Bob Luckey / File Photo
FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2016, file photo, Michael Skakel leaves the state Supreme Court after his hearing in Hartford, Conn. The Connecticut Supreme Court in May 2018 vacated Skakel's conviction in the bludgeoning death of Martha Moxley in their wealthy Greenwich neighborhood in 1975, when they were teenagers. Eleven states filed a friend-of-the-court brief on Monday, Sept. 10 asking the U.S. Supreme Court to hear Connecticut's appeal and reinstate Skakel's conviction. less
FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2016, file photo, Michael Skakel leaves the state Supreme Court after his hearing in Hartford, Conn. The Connecticut Supreme Court in May 2018 vacated Skakel's conviction in the ... more
Photo: Jessica Hill, AP
Photo: Craig Ruttle, AP
Image
1of/63
Caption
Close
Image 1 of 63
Michael Skakel, accused in the 1975 slaying of neighbor Martha Moxley, stands outside Stamford Superior Court in Stamford, Conn. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2013, after being released following a hearing.
Michael Skakel, accused in the 1975 slaying of neighbor Martha Moxley, stands outside Stamford Superior Court in Stamford, Conn. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2013, after being released following a hearing.
Photo: Craig Ruttle, AP
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Eleven states are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to hear Connecticut's appeal in the murder case of Kennedy cousin Michael Skakel and reinstate his conviction.
The states filed a friend-of-the-court brief on Monday, saying a ruling in Connecticut's favor is needed to thwart excessive appeals that focused on mistakes made by defense lawyers. The court has not yet decided whether to hear Connecticut's appeal.
Skakel, a nephew of Robert F. Kennedy's widow, Ethel Kennedy, cited his trial lawyer's failure to contact an alibi witness in his successful appeal to the Connecticut Supreme Court.
The state court in 2016 upheld Skakel's 2002 murder conviction in the bludgeoning death of Martha Moxley in their wealthy Greenwich neighborhood in 1975, when they were teenagers. But the court reversed that ruling in May and vacated the conviction, after a justice in the 4-3 majority retired and a new justice sided with Skakel — a move that has also drawn scrutiny.
Connecticut prosecutors argue the state high court did not properly weigh the overall performance of Skakel's defense, which they described as vigorous. They say the U.S. Supreme Court needs to correct a misperception by other state and federal courts that any mistake by defense counsel demonstrates incompetence and warrants a new trial.
The friend-of-the-court brief, filed by Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes' office, said allowing the nitpicking of defense lawyer performance produces a variety of problems, including flooding the courts with appeals as a result of lower legal standards and making it harder for defendants to find lawyers willing to undergo such scrutiny.
"The Connecticut Supreme Court's standard would impose impossible costs on the States, which already spend billions of dollars annually on indigent defense," the brief says.
The states joining Utah in the brief include Alaska, Arizona, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas.
The central issue is the different interpretations by courts of the 1984 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Strickland v. Washington, which deals with how to assess lawyers' performance.
Skakel's attorney in the U.S. Supreme Court case, Roman Martinez, declined to comment Wednesday. Martinez informed the court this week that he would not be filing a response to Connecticut's request for the court to hear the case.
After 25 years of investigations into the Moxley killings and books about the case being published, Skakel was arrested in 2000, convicted of murder in 2002 and sentenced to 25 years to life in prison. He served 11 years behind bars before being freed on $1.2 million bail in 2013 when a lower court judge overturned his conviction. He has remained free since.
His appellate lawyers argued his trial lawyer, Michael "Mickey" Sherman, failed to contact a witness who could confirm Skakel's alibi that he was miles away watching a "Monty Python" television show when Moxley was beaten to death with a golf club. Sherman defends his representation of Skakel.
State prosecutors say Sherman presented other witnesses for that alibi, and argue Skakel could have killed Moxley when he came home that night. Prosecutors also cited incriminating statements made by Skakel to other people who defense lawyers say were not credible.
Prosecutors have suggested that Skakel became enraged at Moxley because she seemed more interested in his older brother, Thomas, an early suspect in the slaying.