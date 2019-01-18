1 woman killed, 1 wounded in church parking lot shooting

CYPRESS, Texas (AP) — One woman has been killed and another has been wounded critically in a shooting in a Houston-area church parking lot.

The shooting happened about 7 p.m. Thursday outside Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church in Cypress, a Houston suburb. In a social media posting, the Harris County Sheriff's Office says a man approached a vehicle in which the women sat and fired repeatedly into it. A sheriff's spokesman said the dead woman is believed to be the suspect's 66-year-old estranged wife, the wounded woman is his daughter and the shooting was the outgrowth of a domestic dispute.

The spokesman, Capt. Marcus Kinnard Bing, says deputies are still searching for the 62-year-old suspect, who is described as a 5-foot-4 black man, weighing about 144 pounds and driving a white 2008 Chevrolet Suburban with a damaged right front quarter panel.