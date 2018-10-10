Fast, furious: How Michael grew into a 155 mph monster

This infrared satellite image made available by NOAA shows Hurricane Michael approaching the Florida panhandle on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018 at 11:40 a.m. EDT. (NOAA via AP) This infrared satellite image made available by NOAA shows Hurricane Michael approaching the Florida panhandle on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018 at 11:40 a.m. EDT. (NOAA via AP) Photo: 2018-10-10 15:40:58 UTC, AP

Carol Ralph walks through downed trees blocking her heavily damaged neighborhood just after Hurricane Michael passed through in Panama City, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Carol Ralph walks through downed trees blocking her heavily damaged neighborhood just after Hurricane Michael passed through in Panama City, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Photo: Gerald Herbert, Associated Press

Trees lay on the top of a home after hurricane Michael passed through the area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm. Trees lay on the top of a home after hurricane Michael passed through the area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm. Photo: Joe Raedle, Getty Images

Boats sit in a storage warehouse damaged from Hurricane Michael at Treasure Island Marina in Panama City Beach, Florida, U.S., on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. Investors are tracking�Hurricane�Michael�as it barrels toward Florida with winds strengthening to 145 miles per hour, posing potential consequences for companies in the building, hospital, insurance and energy industries, among others. The Category 4 storm, poised to be the strongest to hit the continental U.S. since 2004, is�expected�to make landfall Wednesday and could cause $16 billion in damage. Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg less Boats sit in a storage warehouse damaged from Hurricane Michael at Treasure Island Marina in Panama City Beach, Florida, U.S., on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. Investors are tracking�Hurricane�Michael�as it ... more Photo: Luke Sharrett, Bloomberg

A storm chaser climbs into his vehicle during the eye of Hurricane Michael to retrieve equipment after a hotel canopy collapsed in Panama City Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. A storm chaser climbs into his vehicle during the eye of Hurricane Michael to retrieve equipment after a hotel canopy collapsed in Panama City Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. Photo: Gerald Herbert, Associated Press

Broken awnings are seen after hurricane Michael passed through the downtown area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm. Broken awnings are seen after hurricane Michael passed through the downtown area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm. Photo: Joe Raedle, Getty Images

A damaged home is seen after hurricane Michael passed through the area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm. A damaged home is seen after hurricane Michael passed through the area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm. Photo: Joe Raedle, Getty Images

Debris lays on the ground of a Booze Express store as Hurricane Michael makes landfall in Panama City Beach, Florida, U.S., on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. Investors are tracking�Hurricane�Michael�as it barrels toward Florida with winds strengthening to 145 miles per hour, posing potential consequences for companies in the building, hospital, insurance and energy industries, among others. The Category 4 storm, poised to be the strongest to hit the continental U.S. since 2004, is�expected�to make landfall Wednesday and could cause $16 billion in damage. Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg less Debris lays on the ground of a Booze Express store as Hurricane Michael makes landfall in Panama City Beach, Florida, U.S., on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. Investors are tracking�Hurricane�Michael�as it ... more Photo: Luke Sharrett, Bloomberg

A tree lays across a road as Hurricane Michael makes landfall in Panama City Beach, Florida, U.S., on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. Investors are tracking�Hurricane�Michael�as it barrels toward Florida with winds strengthening to 145 miles per hour, posing potential consequences for companies in the building, hospital, insurance and energy industries, among others. The Category 4 storm, poised to be the strongest to hit the continental U.S. since 2004, is�expected�to make landfall Wednesday and could cause $16 billion in damage. Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg less A tree lays across a road as Hurricane Michael makes landfall in Panama City Beach, Florida, U.S., on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. Investors are tracking�Hurricane�Michael�as it barrels toward Florida with ... more Photo: Luke Sharrett, Bloomberg

A stores windows are seen shattered as hurricane Michael passed through the downtown area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm. A stores windows are seen shattered as hurricane Michael passed through the downtown area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm. Photo: Joe Raedle, Getty Images

Mike Lindsey stands in his antique shop after the winds from hurricane Michael broke the windows in his shop on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm. less Mike Lindsey stands in his antique shop after the winds from hurricane Michael broke the windows in his shop on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 ... more Photo: Joe Raedle, Getty Images

Jane Lindsey tries to salvage her dolls from the water running into her store after hurricane Michael passed through the area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm. less Jane Lindsey tries to salvage her dolls from the water running into her store after hurricane Michael passed through the area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle ... more Photo: Joe Raedle, Getty Images

Hotel employees look at a canopy that just collapsed, as Hurricane Michael passes through in Panama City Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. Hotel employees look at a canopy that just collapsed, as Hurricane Michael passes through in Panama City Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. Photo: Gerald Herbert, Associated Press

A woman checks on her vehicle as Hurricane Michael passes through, after the hotel canopy had just collapsed, in Panama City Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) A woman checks on her vehicle as Hurricane Michael passes through, after the hotel canopy had just collapsed, in Panama City Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Photo: Gerald Herbert, Associated Press

Debris is blown down a street by Hurricane Michael on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane made landfall on the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Debris is blown down a street by Hurricane Michael on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane made landfall on the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Photo: Joe Raedle, Getty Images

This photo made available by NASA shows they eye of Hurricane Michael, as seen from the International Space Station on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. (NASA via AP) This photo made available by NASA shows they eye of Hurricane Michael, as seen from the International Space Station on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. (NASA via AP) Photo: Associated Press

This infrared satellite image made available by NOAA shows Hurricane Michael approaching the Florida panhandle on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018 at 11:40 a.m. EDT. (NOAA via AP) This infrared satellite image made available by NOAA shows Hurricane Michael approaching the Florida panhandle on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018 at 11:40 a.m. EDT. (NOAA via AP) Photo: Associated Press

Rain prediction for Hurricane Michael over the next 3 days. (Greg Good/TNS) Rain prediction for Hurricane Michael over the next 3 days. (Greg Good/TNS) Photo: Greg Good, TNS

Emily Hindle lies on the floor at an evacuation shelter set up at Rutherford High School, in advance of Hurricane Michael, which is expected to make landfall today, in Panama City Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) less Emily Hindle lies on the floor at an evacuation shelter set up at Rutherford High School, in advance of Hurricane Michael, which is expected to make landfall today, in Panama City Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. ... more Photo: Gerald Herbert, Associated Press

The storm surge and waves from Hurricane Michael batter the beachfront homes on October 10, 2018 in the Florida Panhandle community of Shell Point Beach, Florida. The hurricane is forecast to hit the Florida Panhandle at a possible category 4 storm. less The storm surge and waves from Hurricane Michael batter the beachfront homes on October 10, 2018 in the Florida Panhandle community of Shell Point Beach, Florida. The hurricane is forecast to hit the Florida ... more Photo: Mark Wallheiser, Getty Images

Cameron Sadowski walks along where waves are crashing onto the beach as the outer bands of hurricane Michael arrive on October 10, 2018 in Panama City Beach, Florida. The hurricane is forecast to hit the Florida Panhandle at a possible category 4 storm. less Cameron Sadowski walks along where waves are crashing onto the beach as the outer bands of hurricane Michael arrive on October 10, 2018 in Panama City Beach, Florida. The hurricane is forecast to hit the ... more Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Ellis Davis makes sure his boat is secure as the outer bands of hurricane Michael arrive on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane is forecast to hit the Florida Panhandle at a possible category 4 storm. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) less Ellis Davis makes sure his boat is secure as the outer bands of hurricane Michael arrive on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane is forecast to hit the Florida Panhandle at a possible ... more Photo: Joe Raedle, Getty Images

Neko Blaine holds Alaina Blaine, 4, as they sit in the lobby of the Hilton Gardens Inn after leaving their home for a safer place as the outer bands of hurricane Michael arrive on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane is forecast to hit the Florida Panhandle at a possible category 4 storm. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) less Neko Blaine holds Alaina Blaine, 4, as they sit in the lobby of the Hilton Gardens Inn after leaving their home for a safer place as the outer bands of hurricane Michael arrive on October 10, 2018 in Panama ... more Photo: Joe Raedle, Getty Images

Kathy Eaton takes what she can from her home as she tries to get out of the way of the storm as the outerbands of hurricane Michael arrive on October 10, 2018 in Panama City Beach, Florida. The hurricane is forecast to hit the Florida Panhandle at a possible category 4 storm. less Kathy Eaton takes what she can from her home as she tries to get out of the way of the storm as the outerbands of hurricane Michael arrive on October 10, 2018 in Panama City Beach, Florida. The hurricane is ... more Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Waves crash along a pier as the outerbands of hurricane Michael arrive on October 10, 2018 in Panama City Beach, Florida. The hurricane is forecast to hit the Florida Panhandle at a possible category 4 storm. Waves crash along a pier as the outerbands of hurricane Michael arrive on October 10, 2018 in Panama City Beach, Florida. The hurricane is forecast to hit the Florida Panhandle at a possible category 4 storm. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

An abandoned beach chair is seen on the beach ahead of Hurricane Michael in Panama City Beach, Florida, U.S., on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. Investors are tracking�Hurricane�Michael�as it barrels toward Florida with winds strengthening to 145 miles per hour, posing potential consequences for companies in the building, hospital, insurance and energy industries, among others. The Category 4 storm, poised to be the strongest to hit the continental U.S. since 2004, is�expected�to make landfall Wednesday and could cause $16 billion in damage. Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg less An abandoned beach chair is seen on the beach ahead of Hurricane Michael in Panama City Beach, Florida, U.S., on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. Investors are tracking�Hurricane�Michael�as it barrels toward ... more Photo: Luke Sharrett, Bloomberg

An aerial picture of people filling bags with sand at the Lynn Haven Sports Complex while preparing for Hurricane Michael October 9, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. An aerial picture of people filling bags with sand at the Lynn Haven Sports Complex while preparing for Hurricane Michael October 9, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

A car is seen in a parking lot while flooding begins as Hurricane Michael approaches on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. - Hurricane Michael closed in on Florida's Gulf Coast on Wednesday as an "extremely dangerous" category four storm packing powerful winds and a huge sea surge, US forecasters said. The Miami-based National Hurricane Center said the storm, which local forecasters are calling an "unprecedented" weather event for the area, is expected to slam ashore later in the day with "life-threatening" storm surges. less A car is seen in a parking lot while flooding begins as Hurricane Michael approaches on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. - Hurricane Michael closed in on Florida's Gulf Coast on Wednesday as an ... more Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

Pets are checked in, as people seek safety in a shelter as Hurricane Michael approaches on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. - Hurricane Michael closed in on Florida's Gulf Coast on Wednesday as an "extremely dangerous" category four storm packing powerful winds and a huge sea surge, US forecasters said. The Miami-based National Hurricane Center said the storm, which local forecasters are calling an "unprecedented" weather event for the area, is expected to slam ashore later in the day with "life-threatening" storm surges. less Pets are checked in, as people seek safety in a shelter as Hurricane Michael approaches on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. - Hurricane Michael closed in on Florida's Gulf Coast on Wednesday as an ... more Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

Patrons are asked to get off the beach by Beach Patrol as category 3 Hurricane Michael approaches the Florida panhandle, in Panama City Beach on Tuesday, Oct. 09, 2018 in Washington, DC. Patrons are asked to get off the beach by Beach Patrol as category 3 Hurricane Michael approaches the Florida panhandle, in Panama City Beach on Tuesday, Oct. 09, 2018 in Washington, DC. Photo: The Washington Post/The Washington Post/Getty Images

A bingo parlor is seen at dawn as Hurricane Michael approaches on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. - Hurricane Michael closed in on Florida's Gulf Coast on Wednesday as an "extremely dangerous" category four storm packing powerful winds and a huge sea surge, US forecasters said. The Miami-based National Hurricane Center said the storm, which local forecasters are calling an "unprecedented" weather event for the area, is expected to slam ashore later in the day with "life-threatening" storm surges. ( less A bingo parlor is seen at dawn as Hurricane Michael approaches on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. - Hurricane Michael closed in on Florida's Gulf Coast on Wednesday as an "extremely dangerous" ... more Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

Patrons enjoy beverages outside Buster's Beer & Bait, one of the last bars in the area still open, as category 3 Hurricane Michael approaches the Florida panhandle, in Panama City Beach on Tuesday, Oct. 09, 2018 in Washington, DC. less Patrons enjoy beverages outside Buster's Beer & Bait, one of the last bars in the area still open, as category 3 Hurricane Michael approaches the Florida panhandle, in Panama City Beach on Tuesday, Oct. 09, ... more Photo: The Washington Post/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Talquin Electric linemen shut off the power to Shell Point Beach prior to the arrival of Hurricane Michael on October 9, 2018 in Crawfordville, Florida. Talquin Electric linemen shut off the power to Shell Point Beach prior to the arrival of Hurricane Michael on October 9, 2018 in Crawfordville, Florida. Photo: Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images

Bar owner Dorothy White puts away outdoor furniture at Ouzts Too bar prior to the arrival of Hurricane Michael on October 9, 2018 in Newport, Florida. Bar owner Dorothy White puts away outdoor furniture at Ouzts Too bar prior to the arrival of Hurricane Michael on October 9, 2018 in Newport, Florida. Photo: Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images

This Florida National Guard image released October 10, 2018 shows members of the Florida National Guard CBRN Enhanced Response Force Package as they prepare to help citizens in affected areas prior to landfall of Hurricane Michael on October 9, 2018 in Stark, Florida. (Photo by Ching OETTEL / Florida National Guard / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / FLORIDA NATIONAL GUARD/CHING OETTEL" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTSCHING OETTEL/AFP/Getty Images less This Florida National Guard image released October 10, 2018 shows members of the Florida National Guard CBRN Enhanced Response Force Package as they prepare to help citizens in affected areas prior to landfall ... more Photo: CHING OETTEL, AFP/Getty Images

People visit the beach while waiting for Hurricane Michael October 9, 2018 in Panama City Beach, Florida. People visit the beach while waiting for Hurricane Michael October 9, 2018 in Panama City Beach, Florida. Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

The St. Marks River overflows into the city of St. Marks, Fla., ahead of Hurricane Michael, Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. The National Hurricane Center says says Michael will be the first Category 4 hurricane to make landfall on the Florida Panhandle. less The St. Marks River overflows into the city of St. Marks, Fla., ahead of Hurricane Michael, Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. The National Hurricane Center says says Michael will be the first Category 4 hurricane to ... more Photo: Brendan Farrington/AP

People fill bags with sand at the Lynn Haven Sports Complex while preparing for Hurricane Michael October 9, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. People fill bags with sand at the Lynn Haven Sports Complex while preparing for Hurricane Michael October 9, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

US President Donald Trump speaks during a briefing on Hurricane Michael in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, October 10, 2018. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images US President Donald Trump speaks during a briefing on Hurricane Michael in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, October 10, 2018. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images Photo: SAUL LOEB, AFP/Getty Images











































































Photo: 2018-10-10 15:40:58 UTC, AP Image 1 of / 39 Caption Close Fast, furious: How Michael grew into a 155 mph monster 1 / 39 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — Moist air, warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico, and ideal wind patterns supercharged Hurricane Michael in the hours before it smacked Florida's Panhandle.

Hurricane Michael was barely a hurricane Tuesday morning, with winds of 90 mph. A little over a day later, it had transformed into a monster. When it made landfall Wednesday afternoon, it was blowing at 155 mph. That's a 72 percent increase in wind speed in less than 33 hours.

"Michael saw our worst fears realized, of rapid intensification just before landfall on a part of a coastline that has never experienced a Category 4 hurricane," University of Miami hurricane researcher Brian McNoldy said Wednesday morning.

Hurricanes have something called a potential intensity. That's how strong a storm can get if all other factors are aligned, said National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration climate and hurricane expert Jim Kossin said. Michael had nothing holding it back.

"Everything was there for it to reach its potential and it did," Kossin said.

As Michael's eye started coming ashore, it boasted the third lowest central pressure of any storm to hit the United States, behind only a 1935 Labor Day storm and 1969's Camille.

Meteorologists first got a sense something big could be happening by watching how Michael's eye changed shape. Early Tuesday, it was oddly shaped and ragged. Later in the morning it started to get better organized, and by Tuesday night real-time satellite imagery was showing the eye getting stronger and scarier by the minute.

Another factor: Its pressure, the measurement meteorologists use to gauge a hurricane's strength. The lower the pressure, the stronger the storm. Before landfall, Michael's pressure fell so low it looked like the winds were sure to pick up fast, said Ryan Maue, a meteorologist for weathermodels.com.

And none of the factors that hold a storm back were present, especially something called "wind shear." Wind shear is when there's a mismatch either in speed or direction between winds near the surface and those five to six miles (8 to 10 kilometers) up.

That mismatch "pushes the storm over" or decapitates it, Kossin said. When the wind shear near Michael eased, the storm took off, he said.

"It's kind of like someone was holding on to it when it was trying to run and they let it go," Kossin said.

Another huge factor was the water temperature. Warm water is the energy that fuels hurricanes, and the Gulf water is 4 to 5 degrees warmer than normal.

Water temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico vary along with weather, but some scientists said the warm waters are signs of human-caused climate change.

"Have humans contributed to how dangerous Michael is?" Kossin said. "Now we can look at how warm the waters are and that certainly has contributed to how intense Michael is and its intensification."

The warm waters, Kossin said, are a "human fingerprint" of climate change.

Kossin and others have a study out this month in the Journal of Climate with computer simulations showing that human-caused global warming will increase rapid intensification of tropical weather across the globe in the future.

Other studies have shown rapid intensification has already increased over past decades. One study this year in Geophysical Research Letters found that since 1986, the rate of intensification of storms like Michael has increased by about 13 mph.

___

Follow Seth Borenstein on Twitter: @borenbears . His work can be found here .

___

The Associated Press Health & Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

__

For the latest on Hurricane Michael, visit https://www.apnews.com/tag/Hurricanes .