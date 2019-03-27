The Latest: Monsanto to appeal $80M award over Roundup

Edwin Hardeman, right, sits with his wife Mary at a news conference in San Francisco, Wednesday, March 27, 2019. A U.S. jury has awarded $80 million in damages to Edwin Hardeman in a high-stakes trial over his claim that Roundup weed killer caused his cancer. The six-person jury in San Francisco returned the amount for 70-year-old Hardeman on Wednesday.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Latest on a California man's lawsuit claiming Roundup weed killer caused his cancer (all times local):

4:35 p.m.

The company that owns agribusiness giant Monsanto says it'll appeal a jury award of $80 million for a California man who claims that Roundup weed killer caused his cancer.

Bayer acquired Monsanto last year and says it's disappointed in the verdict returned Wednesday. But the company says it doesn't "change the weight" of studies and regulators worldwide who say its herbicides are safe.

The jury in San Francisco awarded the damages to 70-year-old Edwin Hardeman after previously finding that Roundup was a substantial factor in his non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

It's the second multimillion-dollar jury award in a Roundup lawsuit, and thousands of others are pending across the U.S.

3:15 p.m.

A U.S. jury has awarded $80 million in damages to a California man in a high-stakes trial over his claim that Roundup weed killer caused his cancer.

The six-person jury in San Francisco returned the amount for 70-year-old Edwin Hardeman on Wednesday. The same jury previously found that Roundup was a substantial factor in his non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Agribusiness giant Monsanto is facing thousands of similar lawsuits nationwide. Monsanto says studies have established that the active ingredient in its widely used weed killer is safe.

A different jury in August awarded another man $289 million. A judge later slashed the award to $78 million, and Monsanto has appealed.

Hardeman's case may be more significant because the judge is overseeing hundreds of Roundup lawsuits and has deemed it a "bellwether trial."