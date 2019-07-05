TV is over the moon with specials recounting 1969 landing

FILE - In this image provided by NASA, astronaut Buzz Aldrin poses for a photograph beside the U.S. flag deployed on the moon during the Apollo 11 mission on July 20, 1969. Television is marking the 50th anniversary of the July 20, 1969, moon landing with a variety of specials about NASA's Apollo 11 mission. (Neil A. Armstrong/NASA via AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Television is over the moon about the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission.

NASA's moon landing was seen live on TV in July 1969. Networks and cable channels are airing documentaries and programs to mark the anniversary. The programs include a marathon repeat of HBO's 1998 miniseries "From the Earth to the Moon" on July 20, the date of the landing.

The documentaries include National Geographic channel's "Apollo: Missions to the Moon," airing Sunday, and PBS' six-hour "Chasing the Moon," which airs Monday through Wednesday.

CNN's July 20 documentary film "Apollo 11" features newly discovered footage and documents the mission from the rocket pad to the astronauts' return to Earth.

PBS will air on July 20 a musical tribute to the achievement by the National Symphony Orchestra Pops and artists including Pharrell Williams.