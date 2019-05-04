Study says Hawaii reefs provide $835M in flood protection

HONOLULU (AP) — A new study finds that Hawaii's coral reefs provide more than $835 million in flood protection for the state annually.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that a report by the U.S. Geological Survey, The Nature Conservancy and the University of California-Santa Cruz established the value that the natural formations provide the islands.

The team worked with the engineering and insurance industries to create models estimating values for almost 2,000 miles of U.S. coral reef coastline.

The report says reefs provide more than $1.8 billion in flood protection annually, including about $12 million on Kauai, $395 million on Oahu, $377 million on Maui and $51 million on the Big Island.

The report says that in a 50-year storm, coral reefs off Honolulu alone could provide more than $435 million in flood protection.

Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com