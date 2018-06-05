Space pioneer Georg von Tiesenhausen dies at Alabama home













Photo: Glenn Baeske, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Image 1 of 4 In this May 13, 2009 photo, Dr. Georg von Tiesenhausen, center, is hugged by his son, Dr. Georg von Tiesenhausen Jr., during a surprise birthday celebration at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, Ala. The senior von Tiesenhausen died June 4, 2018 at the age of 104. He was the last of the German rocket team that launched the U.S. space program. (Glenn Baeske/The Huntsville Times - AL.com via AP) less In this May 13, 2009 photo, Dr. Georg von Tiesenhausen, center, is hugged by his son, Dr. Georg von Tiesenhausen Jr., during a surprise birthday celebration at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, Ala. ... more Photo: Glenn Baeske, AP Image 2 of 4 In this undated photo, Dr. Ernest Stone, educator; Georg von Tiesenhausen, NASA scientist; Andrea Wolter from Germany and George Perdikis, from Greece stand together during an international rocket forum in Jacksonville, Ala. Dr. von Tiesenhausen died Sunday, June 3, 2018 at the age of 104. He was the last of the German rocket team that launched the U.S. space program. (The Birmingham News via AP) less In this undated photo, Dr. Ernest Stone, educator; Georg von Tiesenhausen, NASA scientist; Andrea Wolter from Germany and George Perdikis, from Greece stand together during an international rocket forum in ... more Photo: AP Image 3 of 4 FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 3, 2011 file photo, Neil Armstrong, left, and Dr. George von Tiesenhausen enter the Davidson Center walking past a group of space campers at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, Ala. Armstrong, the first man to walk on the moon, presented the Lifetime Achievement Award for Education to Tiesenhausen. At 104, Tiesenhausen, the last of the German rocket team that launched the U.S. space program, died at his Huntsville residence Sunday night, June 3, 2018. (Bob Gathany/The Huntsville Times via AP) less FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 3, 2011 file photo, Neil Armstrong, left, and Dr. George von Tiesenhausen enter the Davidson Center walking past a group of space campers at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in ... more Photo: Bob Gathany, AP Image 4 of 4 In this Sunday March 25, 2012 photo, Mrs. and Dr. Georg von Tiesenhausen walk under blooming trees in Maple Hill during nice weather in Huntsville, Ala. Dr. von Tiesenhausen died Sunday, June 3, 2018 at the age of 104. He was the last living member of the German rocket scientists Werher von Braun moon rocket team. (Glenn Baeske/The Huntsville Times - AL.com via AP) less In this Sunday March 25, 2012 photo, Mrs. and Dr. Georg von Tiesenhausen walk under blooming trees in Maple Hill during nice weather in Huntsville, Ala. Dr. von Tiesenhausen died Sunday, June 3, 2018 at the age ... more Photo: Glenn Baeske, AP Space pioneer Georg von Tiesenhausen dies at Alabama home 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Georg von Tiesenhausen, the last of the German rocket team that launched the U.S. space program, has died at his Alabama home. He was 104.

U.S. Space & Rocket Center spokeswoman Pat Ammons confirmed to The Associated Press on Tuesday that von Tiesenhausen died Sunday.

Von Tiesenhausen started his career in 1943 at the German Rocket Center in Peenemeunde, Germany, where he held the position of section chief. It was there that his career in rocket development began.

The famed scientist worked alongside Wernher von Braun during World War II in Germany. Several years after the war, von Tiesenhausen joined von Braun in Huntsville, Alabama. While there, von Tiesenhausen proved instrumental in forming the backbone of the U.S. space program, ultimately aiding in the launch of the first U.S. satellite and the first U.S. astronauts. While at the Marshall Space Flight Center, von Tiesenhausen designed and created the famous lunar rover that accompanied the last three Apollo missions in 1971 and 1972.

Von Tiesenhausen developed the reputation as Marshall's resident dreamer, working tirelessly to achieve his goal of establishing a permanent lunar base and then one on Mars.

The rocketry pioneer was presented a lifetime achievement award in 2011 by Neil Armstrong at the rocket center in Huntsville. Von Tiesenhausen was fondly known as "Von T" by his colleagues, including Armstrong.

"He is and has been a person who imagines what can be, and he has the skills to convert that imagine into reality," Armstrong said in 2011. The award acknowledged von Tiesenhausen as an innovative space designer and an engaged man who still worked with students.

In 1986, von Tiesenhausen announced his plan to retire from Marshall after a career that spanned more than four decades. After his retirement, he continued working with the center, specifically with the center's space camps where he taught space campers.

"He will be missed," Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle told Al.com. "He's the last of a generation that was always reaching for the stars."