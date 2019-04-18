Southern California tickled by tiny tremors every 3 minutes

This April 12, 2019 photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows an earthquake monitoring station near Bakersfield, Calif. In a report released on Thursday, April 18, 2019, there are 10 times more earthquakes than seismologists had thought. But most of those earthquakes are so tiny that no one feels them. (USGS via AP) less This April 12, 2019 photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows an earthquake monitoring station near Bakersfield, Calif. In a report released on Thursday, April 18, 2019, there are 10 times more ... more Photo: AP Photo: AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Southern California tickled by tiny tremors every 3 minutes 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — There's a whole lot of shakin' going on in Southern California — 10 times more than seismologists had thought.

But most of those earthquakes are so tiny that no one feels them.

Using a more accurate way of finding teeny tiny earthquakes, scientists counted 1.8 million of the temblors in Southern California from 2008 to 2017. The current catalog of quakes for the area has just under 180,000 for that decade.

Study lead author Zachary Ross, a seismologist at the California Institute of Technology, says he hopes the smaller quakes will help better understand the bigger and more dangerous ones.

The study is in Thursday's journal Science.