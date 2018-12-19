Scientists lobby Mexico president over endangered porpoise

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A group of prominent scientists is appealing to Mexico's new president to take the unprecedented step of outlawing the possession of gill nets in the upper Gulf of California to try to save the critically endangered vaquita porpoise.

In an open letter to Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's top environmental officials, they call for a net ban covering the entire area and also for land patrols and inspections of boats setting out to sea.

The scientists say that "this is the only practical option for effectively enforcing the law."

The vaquita lives only in the Gulf, also known as the Sea of Cortez. The species has been driven to the brink of extinction by gill nets set illegally to catch totoaba, a fish whose swim bladder commands astronomical prices in China.