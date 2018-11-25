Mars landing looms for NASA; anxiety building a day out

FILE - This image made available by NASA shows the planet Mars. This composite photo was created from over 100 images of Mars taken by Viking Orbiters in the 1970s. In our solar system family, Mars is Earth’s next-of-kin, the next-door relative that has captivated humans for millennia. The attraction is sure to grow on Monday, Nov. 26 with the arrival of a NASA lander named InSight. (NASA via AP, File) less FILE - This image made available by NASA shows the planet Mars. This composite photo was created from over 100 images of Mars taken by Viking Orbiters in the 1970s. In our solar system family, Mars is Earth’s ... more Photo: AP Photo: AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Mars landing looms for NASA; anxiety building a day out 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — With just a day to go, NASA's InSight spacecraft is aiming for a bull's-eye touchdown on Mars.

The journey of six months and 300 million miles (482 million kilometers) comes to a precarious grand finale Monday afternoon.

The robotic geologist named InSight must go from 12,300 mph (19,800 kilometers) to zero in six minutes flat, as it pierces the Martian atmosphere, pops out a parachute, fires its descent engines and lands on three legs.

It is NASA's first attempt to land on Mars in six years, and anxiety is building.

Earth's overall success rate at Mars is 40 percent. But the U.S. has pulled off seven successful Mars landings in the past three decades. With only one failed touchdown, it's an enviable record. InSight could hand NASA its eighth win.