FILE - In this July 6, 2011, file photo, a grizzly bear roams near Beaver Lake in Yellowstone National Park, Wy. An attack by a female and her more than 1-year-old cub in the Teton Wilderness east of Grand Teton National Park happened in an area where Wyoming officials are trying to persuade a judge to allow grizzlies to be legally hunted. less
FILE - In this July 6, 2011, file photo, a grizzly bear roams near Beaver Lake in Yellowstone National Park, Wy. An attack by a female and her more than 1-year-old cub in the Teton Wilderness east of Grand ... more
Photo: Jim Urquhart, AP
Most creatures you'll find in the wild just want to stay out of your way. But just in case, click on to read tips on how to walk away from close encounters unhurt.
Most creatures you'll find in the wild just want to stay out of your way. But just in case, click on to read tips on how to walk away from close encounters unhurt.
HOW TO PROTECT YOURSELF FROM WILD ANIMALS:
SHARK:
While sharks attacks are rare, when it happens, fight back. "You want to be aggressive because sharks appreciate size and power," says one expert. Especially effective can be a blow to its nose or jab in the eyes.
According to the park service at Point Reyes, if a mountain lion approaches try to appear bigger than you are by raising your arms. DO NOT crouch down or bend over because it might mistake you for prey. And if it attacks, FIGHT BACK!
Apparently, monkey attacks, rare as they are, almost always revolve around food. So if you have food, toss it toward them. If you don't have food, open your hands to show they they're empty. And don't smile to show your teeth. This is taken as a sign of aggression.
Begins by staying calm and leave the area. If the bear is intent on making contact and you have bear spray, aim above the eyes. If the bear attacks, play dead and spread your legs. "If it starts eating you, it is no longer defensive and it is time to fight back."
If you are attacked by a dog, punching it directly in the snout can kill it instantly.
DOGS:
If you are attacked by a dog, punching it directly in the snout can kill it instantly.
Photo: Courtesy Photo
LIONS
Lions are apparently easily scared away if you make yourself seem big and threatening. Lionesses on the other hand are far less intimidated.
LIONS
Lions are apparently easily scared away if you make yourself seem big and threatening. Lionesses on the other hand are far less intimidated.
Photo: Charles Krupa, AP
BULL:
Be totally still and you can avoid being charged because bulls only see movement. If you are being totally still right in front of a bull, you may not be charged, but whether you get trampled is another question.
Be totally still and you can avoid being charged because bulls only see movement. If you are being totally still right in front of a bull, you may not be charged, but whether you get trampled is another
FILE - In this July 6, 2011, file photo, a grizzly bear roams near Beaver Lake in Yellowstone National Park, Wy. An attack by a female and her more than 1-year-old cub in the Teton Wilderness east of Grand Teton National Park happened in an area where Wyoming officials are trying to persuade a judge to allow grizzlies to be legally hunted. less
FILE - In this July 6, 2011, file photo, a grizzly bear roams near Beaver Lake in Yellowstone National Park, Wy. An attack by a female and her more than 1-year-old cub in the Teton Wilderness east of Grand ... more
Photo: Jim Urquhart, AP
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Grizzly bears aren't docile animals, but an especially aggressive attack that killed a hunting guide and injured his client is puzzling wildlife officials.
A female bear that was with its cub killed Mark Uptain of Jackson Hole and injured Corey Chubon of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, after they went to cut up an elk that Chubon shot with an arrow a day earlier.
Unlike other grizzlies that frequently startle and sometimes attack elk hunters in the Yellowstone National Park region, these bears didn't appear to be after the meat and weren't taken by surprise, Wyoming Game and Fish Department regional supervisor Brad Hovinga said Monday.
The attack Friday in the Teton Wilderness east of Grand Teton National Park happened in an area where Wyoming officials are trying to persuade a judge to allow grizzlies to be legally hunted for the first time in decades.
Environmentalists argue that the Yellowstone region's grizzlies, which lost federal protections last year, are not abundant enough to sustain hunting. A U.S. judge in Montana has postponed hunts that were set to begin this month in Wyoming and Idaho while he considers that argument.
Friday's attack shows how a hunter can carry both a gun and bear spray and still become the hunted.
Now Playing:
US District Judge Temporarily Blocks Grizzly Bear Hunts A judge has temporarily blocked the first grizzly bear hunts in the Rocky Mountains in more than 40 years. The order comes just two days before Idaho and Wyoming prepared to open the first hunting seasons in the Lower 48 states since 1974. U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen’s order will remain in effect for 14 days. Last year, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service lifted protections for 700 grizzly bears in and around Yellowstone National Park. Legal protections can be withdrawn only if the population of bears is
"self sustaining." This means enough baby bears are born each year to offset deaths. Hunters say they should be allowed to kill grizzlies because the population has grown
large enough.
"This was something that we don't see very often or we don't hear about very often, where a bear just comes in and attacks an individual and not in relationship to a defensive behavior," Hovinga said.
Five Game and Fish Department employees trapped the cub with meat from the slain elk Sunday, and the mother bear charged them. Two officers shot the sow dead, and officials euthanized the cub.
"That could be somewhat different because her yearling was there and caught in the snare. Still, that was somewhat aggressive," Hovinga said.
Officials plan DNA testing to verify the same bears were responsible for the attack but are almost positive based on Chubon's description. At the scene of the attack, they found a used can of bear spray, which wildlife officials often advocate as the best defense — in some cases, better than a gun — against a charging grizzly.
Chubon tried to throw a handgun to Uptain during the attack but it fell short, he told WESH 2 News in Orlando, Florida.
"Somehow the grizzly let me go and charged Mark again. And that's when I made the decision to just run for my life," Chubon told the TV station Sunday.
He credited Uptain's actions to fend off the bear with saving his life.
Chubon called for help from his cellphone. He was flown by helicopter to a hospital with significant scrapes and bite wounds but no life-threatening injuries.
Conflicts between grizzly bears and humans in the Yellowstone region have become more common as the species has recovered from near-extermination in the early 20th century, although fatal attacks on humans are still rare.
In 2017, wildlife managers tallied 273 conflicts between humans and grizzly bears in the region spanning northwest Wyoming, southeast Montana and eastern Idaho. Almost two-thirds of those involved attacks on cattle.
Wildlife officials killed at least nine grizzlies last year due to livestock attacks. Hunters acting in self-defense killed 15 grizzlies.
___
Associated Press reporter Matthew Brown contributed to this report from Billings, Montana.
___
Follow Mead Gruver at https://twitter.com/meadgruver