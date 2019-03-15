Gore: US getting close to political shift on climate change

Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore, founder of the Climate Reality Project, speaks with youth climate activists durung a panel discussion on global climate, Friday, March 15, 2019, in Atlanta.

ATLANTA (AP) — Former Vice President Al Gore is praising the Democrats' 2020 presidential field for its emphasis on combating climate change.

The politician-turned-climate activist told The Associated Press in Atlanta on Friday that he's not taking sides in the nominating fight.

But he says President Donald Trump's contempt for climate science gives Americans a chance to elect a replacement who believes "heart and soul" in addressing the matter.

Gore says he's talked to several candidates privately and at least 10 have named climate change among their top issues.

Gore calls the Green New Deal proposed by some congressional Democrats an "aspirational goal" but not necessarily what will become law.

He says its introduction is more about forcing politicians to come up with policy solutions that likely will have to be enacted one-by-one.